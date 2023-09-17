Apex Legends' game-breaking glitch allows players to be invincible in Season 18

The Apex Legends community is left distraught as an overpowered game-breaking glitch that allows players to be invincible has been discovered within the game. While initial sources for the exploit are still unknown, popular Apex Legends streamer and pro-player, NRG Sweet, came across this bug during a ranked session with his teammates.

Despite completing over four years, each new update in Apex seems to bring forth a whole new range of exploits in the game. Our article will showcase this new glitch and how players use it to win their matches during the tenure of Apex's Season 18.

NRG Sweet discovers new game-breaking exploit during Ranked stream in Apex Legends Season 18

As discussed above, NRG Sweet, during the course of his daily Ranked grind, came across a player abusing the invincibility glitch. This glitch seems to only work in Olympus through the use of the Phase Runner available on the map.

The Phase Runner in Olympus has been designed to replicate Wraith's Void abilities, Into the Void (Tactical Ability) and Dimensional Rift (Ultimate Ability).

However, as per the lore, due to failed experimentation, while the Phase Runners do allow players to travel from point A to B, unlike Wraith's ability to be invincible, players happen to take ring damage.

With this newly discovered game-breaking glitch in Season 18 of Apex Legends, players have been able to abuse Olympus' Phase Runners to stay alive without taking the ring damage.

In the embedded video, a Lifeline player, after being knocked down, continuously uses the Phase Runner in the last ring, trying to avoid being fully eliminated. This leads to NRG Sweet's team being eliminated due to the ring, while the downed player survives abusing the bug.

Players in the community have also stepped in and confirmed that if one manages to nail the timing between moving out of the Phase Runner and jumping in before a Ring tick, they will be able to exploit this maneuver and maintain a constant state of invulnerability and immortality in the game.

Apex Legends Season 18 sees an increase in teaming exploits

Expand Tweet

Despite Respawn Entertainment's recent ban wave, the game is seeing an increasing amount of in-game teaming across console and PC lobbies. There has been a huge outcry on social media platforms, including Reddit and X (previously Twitter), providing ample evidence for Respawn to take necessary action.

However, there has been a lack of any substantial response from Respawn or EA with regard to either of these situations. Many professional players and members of the Apex Legends community have spoken out regarding this situation, and a lack of response from the Dev team feels disheartening to the community.

