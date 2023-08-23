Who is Facilitatur? Meet Apex Legends Season 18 #1 Predator, who was caught cheating three times

A controversial figure in the Apex Legends ranked community, Facilitatur, seems to have made his way into becoming the #1 Predator in Apex Legends Season 18. He has been caught three times previously for multiple offenses that borderline using cheating software, knowingly associating with cheaters, and intentionally sabotaging others in-game using unfair means.

His reaching the #1 spot yet again has made the community quite suspicious concerning the means the accused might have used to grind to that level.

Carrying three bans against his name, it is understandable that people are unwilling to give him the benefit of the doubt yet again. Our guide will provide you with a detailed insight into Facilitatur and his malicious Ranked career.

Is Apex Legends Season 18 #1 Predator cheating again?

Banned for three subsequent offenses across different platforms, it is under heavy speculation that Facilitatur is definitely using unfair means to poach through the Ranked Ladder yet again. Popular streamers such as HisWattson, KUTANNA, Clara, and many others have spoken about their encounters with him and have reported suspicious instances of how they always seem to be engaging against him under questionable circumstances.

The above clip showcases the suspicious nature of how Facilitatur makes some suspicious moves and proceeds to eliminate a person who is not even visible on the screen.

As mentioned, he is also notoriously known for knowingly associating with cheaters and even playing with them. This is a punishable offence, according to Respawn, and he has been banned twice for the same.

While the initial ban hammer against him in Apex Legends was on XBOX, Facilitatur has, since then, moved to PC and was banned yet again for the same offense.

That said, even with two bans to his name, this player was hellbent on being the #1 Predator in the PC community. In 2022, while HisWattson was on his very own grind to being the #1 Predator in Apex Legends Season 15, multiple encounters against the accused definitely showcased some suspicious activity on the latter's part. Naturally, he was later caught for associating with cheaters and banned for a third time.

While he has never been caught cheating directly, the community does speculate about his usage of Strike packs in-game. Strike packs are hardware cheats that allow players to nullify recoil, which is undetectable by the EAC program and, hence, not a bannable offense. It is still an unfair advantage and definitely a cause for concern.

With a history of consistently partaking in malicious activities and associating with cheaters, it is understandable why the majority of the community has spoken out with regards to Facilitatur reaching #1 in Apex Legends Season 18. In the end, it is up to Respawn to monitor and accordingly strike the ban hammer in order to protect the community from such players.

