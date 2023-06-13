5 reasons Respawn may permanently ban your Apex Legends account

Apex Legends is a fast-paced battle royale title with a steep learning curve. While the anti-cheat system seems to be lacking in a few areas, Respawn does ban accounts for numerous reasons with the help of player reports. Depending on the issue's seriousness, the developer can also permanently ban an account. With its unique gameplay, Apex Legends attracts plenty of first-person shooter (FPS) players.

However, everyone may not adhere to the game's regulations and violate different terms. This can result in their accounts being temporarily or even permanently banned.

This article will highlight some of the biggest reasons for permanent account bans in Apex Legends.

How can your Apex Legends account be permanently banned?

Respawn Entertainment introduces several new changes with every seasonal update and maintains strict Terms of Service. Any player found violating the same can immediately get kicked out of the game.

They may also face permanent bans. Various triggers can cause the system to crack down with such a heavy penalty. Here are five major reasons why a player’s Apex Legends account can get permanently banned.

1) Cheating

Respawn Entertainment does not condone the use of third-party tools to interfere with the game. The account falls under scrutiny if an Apex Legends player is caught cheating or utilizing such to gain an unfair advantage over others in the lobby. This offense alone is enough to get it permanently banned.

The anti-cheat engine generally detects any cheats or third-party tools, but player reports can hasten the process. Once an account gets reported over a period of time, the safety locks kick in and can permanently ban the account.

2) Gameplay Exploit

Battle Royale titles involve a lot of moving parts which can cause them to have a few bugs and glitches. Abusing any such glitches in the game to gain the upper hand is a punishable offense. Players should always watch for broken systems and report them to the developer through the support system.

While players can explore these exploits, they should never be used while playing the game to gain an unfair advantage. Players should also be wary of new glitches hindering their in-game experience.

3) Violation of Terms and Services

Every player has to acknowledge and accept a long list of terms, including various rules and regulations. Any player found crossing those lines repeatedly can result in their account getting permanently banned. In case of a few unintentional offenses, the developer may excuse and hand out matchmaking cooldowns instead of account bans.

All players must obey the game's rules and maintain the decorum of the experience for themselves and others as well. Repeated offenses will likely lead the system to ban the account.

4) Offensive Name

Players are free to choose and create their own usernames that are visible to others in Apex Legends. However, these names, clan names, and clan tags cannot be used to bully or disrespect anyone else.

Players who come across such names are advised to report it in-game. Such reports piling up can draw attention to the account and possibly get them permanently banned.

5) Toxicity

Online multiplayer games and toxicity have been quite inseparable throughout the years. In extreme cases, players will receive communication bans at first and may get permanently banned for repeated offenses.

Apex Legends has a massive player base, making it difficult to effectively moderate every nook and corner. Players should always report offensive activities to maintain a safe playing environment. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates on the title.

