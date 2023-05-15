Upcoming Chinese game inspired by Apex Legends Mobile rumored to get a beta test

Popular Twitter user, TheLeakerBot, recently uploaded a tweet speculating that a rumored Apex Legends Mobile clone made in China is all set to introduce a beta test next month (June 2023). The user also mentioned in the tweet that the full launch of the title will happen later on in the year. Furthermore, the game will only be available to players residing in China.

Although it has not been officially confirmed by Tencent, leaks on the internet suggest that a new clone of the mobile variant of Apex Legends has been under development since 2021. According to TapTap, the title is named "High Energy Heroes" and is being developed by Tencent Games.

The recent tweet from TheLeakerBot has added to the previous hype for the game and generated considerable buzz in the mobile gaming community.

Apex Legends Mobile's servers were taken offline a few days ago

Earlier this year, game developers Respawn Entertainment took to Twitter to announce their decision to shut down Apex Legends Mobile in the month of May due to factors beyond their control. The developers also thanked gamers for their relentless support during the game's short existence.

Acting on the announcement, on May 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT, Respawn sunset the popular BR title, much to the disappointment of users across the globe.

Following the announcement, rumors sprung on the internet that the publisher was only shutting down the ongoing version of the game and may have other plans for the future. The latest leaks on Twitter (regarding the Chinese version getting a beta test) suggest that the initial rumors might indeed turn out to be true. However, whether Respawn will have any relation to the Chinese variant is still unclear.

Everything we know about the rumored Apex Legends Mobile Chinese variant High Energy Heroes

TheLeakerBot had previously uploaded multiple tweets providing leaks about High Energy Heroes.

TheLeakerBot @theleakerbot New images for the Chinese version of Apex Legends Mobile.



The game is available for pre registration in China and should be releasing soon. I believe it’s independent of EA and Respawn. New images for the Chinese version of Apex Legends Mobile.The game is available for pre registration in China and should be releasing soon. I believe it’s independent of EA and Respawn. https://t.co/KLfuS96y6k

Meanwhile, prominent YouTuber ImOw has also uploaded a video talking about the development of the Chinese variant of the game.

However, Apex Legends Mobile enthusiasts must not be oblivious to the fact that none of the aforementioned information has been officially confirmed by either Tencent Games or EA.

With the global variant already shut down, it remains to be seen if the Chinese version will be as effective when the beta test launches in China in June 2023.

