5 best games like Apex Legends Mobile for Android devices

Apex Legends Mobile made its first appearance in a soft launch earlier this month. However, it was exclusive to players from ten countries — Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore.

This has left players from other regions looking for different alternatives on the Google Play Store for their Android devices. However, they must know about the different battle royale titles like Apex Legends Mobile available on the app.

Alternatives that Apex Legends Mobile lovers can find on the Google Play Store

1) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile comes on top of the list when it comes to BR games on mobiles. The game has been in the market since 2018 and has been a favorite amongst gamers across the globe. Its popularity has reached such a staggering height that various countries have their versions.

The title offers players both the TPP and FPP mode, and they can either play solos, duos, or squads.

2) Free Fire MAX

Developed by Garena, Free Fire MAX was released last year as a revamped version of its original counterpart, Free Fire. The game offers multiple maps to choose from and allows users to experience the thrill of the battle royale mode.

Free Fire MAX enables them to play with different characters possessing unique abilities. Gamers can even choose various pets.

3) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a popular first-person shooter available on Android and iOS devices. Developed by Activision, the title was initially launched in 2019 and has since established itself as a leading name in the gaming market.

CODM offers users two modes: Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The latter is similar to Apex Legends Mobile in terms of graphics and gameplay.

4) PUBG: New State

Released in March 2021, PUBG: New State is the latest addition to the BR genre. It has a futuristic setting (2051) and has two maps: Erangel 2051 and Troi.

The developers, Krafton Inc., have introduced several futuristic elements like drones, recall, and auto vehicles, making the title a great alternative to Apex Legends Mobile.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat has gained immense popularity amongst low-end device users. It offers offline and online modes, highlighting its versatility.

Battle royale lovers can enjoy the thrill of this mode with various weapons, vehicles, and several other items.

