5 best Legends for Kings Canyon in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

Kings Canyon has returned to the map pool for Ranked in Apex Legends' Season 18. Over the years, the map has seen significant changes, and the Legend changes associated with Season 18 introduce a brand-new meta for players. Ranging from Seer Nerfs, Wraith Buffs, and the introduction of a revamped Revenant, Ranked in Kings Canyon will see a diverse collection of Legends.

Our guide will help players find the ideal Legend that aligns with their playstyle, which they can use to grind through the ranks. For a more detailed brief, read the article below.

Horizon, Loba, Wraith, and other meta Legends for King Canyon in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

The open grounds of Kings Canyon make it a challenging map to traverse without having Skirmishing Legends on the team. However, with the addition of EVAC towers, the game is in a much healthier state, allowing other non-mobility Legends to make their way into the meta for the Season.

Here is a list of the five best Legends who, in our opinion, would be perfect for dominating over Kings Canyon in Season 18 of Apex Legends:

1) Horizon

Horizon is the go-to Legend when it comes to taking control over Kings Canyon. With her Gravity Lift being the show's star, Horizon's tactical allows her entire team to easily use Kings Canyon's unattainable high grounds. This ability becomes key to winning gunfights from a safe elevation.

Furthermore, her ultimate ability, Black Hole, allows her to make aggressive plays, displacing teams from safe havens and creating some much-required space. All-in-all, Horizon is definitely the #1 Legend for players to use in Kings Canyon during Season 18 ranked.

2) Loba

Loba is a great Support Legend in Apex Legends, especially for solo queue players. Her tactical ability, which got buffed in Season 18, allows players to quickly reposition to safety or even act as the engaging element in a fight. With her Eye for Quality passive, players also have an added advantage when it comes to quickly gearing up by sourcing the best high-tier loot in the area for themselves.

Furthermore, her Ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, allows her team and herself to quickly get their arms and ammunition fitted with the best available attachments and have an unlimited source of ammo and meds for long-drawn team fights.

3) Wraith

Wraith received a major buff in Season 18 of Apex Legends. Her ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, is now available within 180s of gameplay, allowing her utility to be extremely fast-moving and versatile.

The key to utilizing Wraith and her kit relies heavily on positioning and game sense. A Legend suitable for the more seasoned players, Wraith can be highly pesky and aggressive in the right hands. Her tactical ability provides her with a free escape route, allowing her to poke around and third-party quite aggressively on the battlefield.

Furthermore, her Dimensional Rift is undoubtedly one of the best rotational tools available in the entire Apex Legends roster.

4) Fuse

Quite an unconventional pick, but Fuse provides some of the most aggressive utility in Apex Legends. His knuckle clusters, combined with the ability to multi-stack grenades in his inventory, make him an absolute menace.

In Kings Canyon, where teams tend to hide and rat in buildings for the majority of the game, Fuse provides the right tools to force through enemy fortifications and literally burn them from the inside. Fuse can demolish a team with coordinated attacks without even breaking a sweat.

His ultimate ability, The Motherlode, acts as an excellent zoning tool to prevent teams from making abrupt rotations or escapes. Furthermore, providing additional visual aid against players stuck within the Motherlode, Fuse can easily spam grenades and run down teams with a bullet rain to eliminate them.

5) Wattson

Kings Canyon and its windowless building architecture is the perfect place for Wattson to be an uncontrollable menace. While considered a weak controller Legend, Wattson in Kings Canyon can definitely prove players otherwise.

Her tactical ability, Perimeter Security, can provide great protection against enemies who want to storm inside a building, creating enough space for Wattson and her team to prepare necessary defenses. Furthermore, with her Interception Pylon, Wattson ensures that her team is safe from any incoming enemy grenades or arc stars.

The Interception Pylon also regenerates shield HP, helping players quickly heal when shot at by enemies. It also has the added capability to negate any throwable ability, such as Horizon's Black Hole or even Caustic's Nox Gas Grenade.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news.