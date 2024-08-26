5 best Legends to duo with Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 22

Ballistic in Apex Legends is one of the newest Assault class characters. Those who haven’t unlocked him yet can easily do so by either spending 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins. While some players like to queue solo, Ballistic performs to his full extent when queuing with another unit.

Since players mostly play as a trio, it is best to pair Ballistic with another character who has an excellent synergy with the former.

For those curious, this article takes a look at five characters that you should consider pairing with Ballistic in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Characters you should pair with Ballistic in Apex Legends

1) Revenant

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Since Ballistic’s play style is quite aggressive due to how his ultimate works, Revenant is the best character you can pair with. Revenant can continuously support Ballistic in every fight as his ultimate ability allows him to survive for a long time.

Additionally, while Ballistic is busy fighting the opponents with his ultimate active, Revenant can leap to the side and use the former as a distraction to finish the enemies off. For those who thrive on playing aggressively and fearlessly charging towards gunfire, this duo excels at overpowering opponents and claiming victory.

2) Octane

Octane in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you want a little variety when it comes to pairing this Refined Gunslinger with other Skirmishers, Octane is the go-to character for Ballistic in Apex Legends. While being constantly aggressive, the latter can easily catch up with the former with his Stims. Moreover, if you like high-octane gameplay, this is the pair you should be playing with every match.

Octane’s Jump Pad is another ability that allows him to dominate every fight. When the enemies are running away, he can use this ability to easily catch up to them and secure some knockdowns when they are not paying attention.

3) Conduit

Conduit in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ballistic’s job is to be aggressive and control the flow of the fight. To achieve this, he needs to put pressure on the enemies constantly, and while doing that he may get hit most of the time. To ensure his safety, we have paired Conduit with Ballistic in Apex Legends. She can easily assist him while he is engaged in a fight.

Since Conduit can easily replenish Ballistic’s shields on the go, he doesn't have to disengage while fighting. This can be quite beneficial for both, as they can constantly control the outcome of the fight by increasing their survivability.

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you are looking for another Assault character to pair with Ballistic in Apex Legends, Mad Maggie is the one you should be pairing him with. While Ballistic is busy fighting the enemies, Mad Maggie can make sure the enemies cannot go and get some cover to heal with her Drill. Since it deals moderate damage, enemies are mistaken if they think they can withstand it.

Moreover, when Mad Maggie doesn’t have her Drill ready, she can just throw her Wrecking Ball at the opponents which will shake them up. Paired with the Fire Ball perk, the Wrecking Ball can be quite effective when it explodes.

5) Bloodhound

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While there can be more characters who pair well with Ballistic in Apex Legends, Bloodhound should be able to keep up and dominate alongside Ballistic. His scans are exceptionally helpful when neither of them knows where the enemies are, especially when pushing toward a constructed space.

Moreover, Bloodhound’s ultimate grants him a moderate speed boost which makes him a harder target to hit. Pair it with Ballistic’s Ultimate ability, you can easily vaporize the enemies in an instant.

