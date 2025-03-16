  • home icon
Community wants this major change implemented for Apex Legends Twitch Drops

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 16, 2025 20:00 GMT
Apex Legends community wants this major change to Twitch drops (Image via EA)
The Apex Legends community wants this major change to Twitch drops (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Twitch drops have been lackluster lately, making the community extremely unhappy. This led @HisWattson, a popular streamer and pro player, to address the issue via a post on X. They said that drops would do much better if the devs decided to give away an actual valuable item like a weapon skin instead of irrelevant cosmetics:

“Drops will easily do twice as good (probably more) on Twitch if instead of doing a holospray and an emote, it's an actual good item.”

They added that it would be beneficial not only to the streamer in terms of viewership but also to players and the developers, making it a win-win situation. They said:

“Obviously, as a streamer, I stand to benefit from this, but do not mistake this for begging or asking for handouts with nothing in return. This is net beneficial to all 3 parties (Respawn, Streamers, Players).”
The community agreed with the streamer's take on the matter. User @yes__lad commented that Twitch drops nowadays are so bad that they do not even bother getting them. According to them, the last good one was the winter legendary bloodhound skin:

“Last drops I cared about was that winter legendary bloodhound skin from a long time ago. Simply nothing nowadays to bother tryna get.”
User @ReptarRB added that Legend skins and gun skins would be some of the best options to consider, and holosprays were not the way to go. They said:

“Legend skins and gun skins would go a long way, something most people actually use (I haven't thrown a holospray in 5 seasons)”

Another user named @BarbatowTV explained how they used to receive exclusive drops in the past, which helped small streamers reach more than 1k viewers. They went on to say that it was disappointing when the developers decided to limit drops to purple rarity.

Some even mentioned how other games provided much better items than Apex Legends. User @_Gillex said that, unlike Apex, Rust gave away actual personalised skins:

“Like rust gives streamers their own damn skin, apex would never.”

User @Xeratricky commented that even XP rewards would be better than what the drops currently offer, indicating just how poor they actually are.

Should Apex Legends consider improving Twitch drops?

Considering the recent Apex Legends Twitch drops have been a holo spray and a charm, the devs need to take it up a notch.

It is important to note that these Twitch drops are an effective method to retain the playerbase while providing content creators with a boost. Therefore, the devs should consider providing enough incentive for players to log in to the game.

Furthermore, with the current state of the game and the recent decline in player count, this could be an effective way to bring the community together and prove why the game is still worth playing.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
