Apex Legends community believes this feature is a "healthy" addition to the game

The recent TTK changes in Apex Legends were initially received pretty harshly by the community. However, with time, fans realised that it was actually healthy, especially for the newcomers, who have now found it easier to learn the game. Popular streamer and pro player HisWattson recently took to X to comment on this matter.

He said that even though the faster TTK lowered the skill gap, it was “pretty healthy for the game.” He further went on to state how it eased the learning curve for beginners, which is a major goal if developers wished to retain their player base:

“While I do think the TTK changes lowered the skill gap quite a bit, I think overall it’s pretty healthy for the game. As the skill gap rises, it becomes harder and harder for new players to enter into the ecosystem….usually I’m against things that lower the skill gap but I think in this case it was pretty good.”

Many players agreed with his take on the matter. User @LeotheLion25 commented that the new changes focussed more on gun game, which they also believe is healthier for the game. They further wished for improved healing:

“The new changes moved away from Ability Legends to Gun Skill and positioning which I do agree is a healthier playstyle for the game. It be great if healing was improved. The support had movement while healing removed and I think every legend needs that.”

Another user named @kudu_biltong also agreed with HisWattson, and added that this was the same reason Titanfall 2 was so good.

It is clear that the community is happy with the way the developers have balanced the game, enjoying the extreme nature of the buffs. User @TJssWay commented that this was the best season the game has seen in a while since every gun is viable. They further added that they wish the classes, other than Assault and Support, receive similar treatment in the future:

“This is the best season in awhile. Almost every gun is viable. Now they just need to bring up the other classes to Assault and Support level.”

Finally, user @04r32 proved HisWattson’s point when they replied that as a new player, this has been their best season and that their K/D ratio is finally over 1.0.

How has the TTK change affected Apex Legends?

The TTK change that arrived with Apex Legends Season 24 affected the game massively. It has made getting kills a lot easier, especially for the new players. This resulted in a heavy fall in survivability, which has lowered the skill gap by a lot.

The changes affecting TTK in Season 24 are the following:

Buffs to damage across all weapons.

Removal of low-level helmets up to purple.

Removal of headshot damage reduction from gold and red helmets.

Limited shield upgrades.

It is now harder for the veterans to climb up the ranks, while it is a lot easier for the new players to adapt to the gameplay.

