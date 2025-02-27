New weapon changes make P2020s meta in Apex Legends Season 24

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 27, 2025 10:41 GMT
P2020 in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)
The P2020 in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

The most recent Apex Legends Season 24 patch that came out on February 27, 2025, buffed the P2020. While the devs also increased the potency of other weapons, the P2020 stands out the most due to its incredibly low TTK (Time To Kill), which is now on par with the R-99. Since the meta is unstable in Season 24, you shred your opponent's shield and health with this weapon in no time.

This article discusses how the P2020 has become meta-defining in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Recent Apex Legends Season 24 patch made the P2020 meta-defining

In the recent balance changes that came with Apex Legends Season 24, Respawn buffed the P2020’s damage to 25 from 24. Since the current seasonal meta is quite fast-paced, featuring a significantly low TTK, the aforementioned weapon was not performing at its best.

However, with this damage buff in action, players can melt their opponent’s shields/HP in an instant. Moreover, the P2020 supports the Akimbo mode, which allows the user to wield two of the same guns in both hands, simultaneously. Combining the damage buff with the Akimbo mode, players can easily secure consistent knockdowns with this firearm.

With the recent buff, the P2020 Akimbo's TTK has become one of the best in Apex Legends Season 24, on par with the title’s best SMG, the R-99. The devs also buffed the pistol's hip-fire spread in Akimbo mode, so players will be able to hit their shots consistently. Moreover, when paired with the Assault Class’s new Battle Surge perk that boosts one’s reload speed, movement speed, and more, players can replenish their magazines after breaking an adversary’s shield.

Judging by how strong the P2020 Akimbo is, we recommend using the weapon if you want to rank up quickly. The impressive TTK will help you secure kills in an instant and win matches more consistently. However, if the firearm becomes too overpowered, the devs might choose to nerf it in future balance patches.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
