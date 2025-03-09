Apex Legends players react to rare Heirloom animation for Newcastle

Universal Heirloom cosmetics have been popular in Apex Legends since their debut. Among all of the Heirlooms, Raptor’s Claw — the newest melee skin — became a fan favorite following its release in Season 23. Unlike the Legend-specific Heirlooms, the universal ones can be customized to change their look and Deathbox skins.

Ad

Posts from the apexlegends community on Reddit Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Recently, Apex Legends player and Redditor u/TviperN1 posted a small clip on the official r/apexlegends subreddit, talking about a rare Raptor's Claw animation that they discovered. According to the post, the user thinks Newcastle can’t use the karambit.

Following the post by u/TviperN1, u/VibrantBliss claimed that some of the Legends in this free-to-play battle royale title get this animation as they aren’t proficient at handling a blade:

Ad

“Some characters have studied the blade and are blade proficient (Wraith, Bloodhound, etc.), others aren't (Mirage, Wattson, etc). This isn't a joke btw, I'm serious. Some characters just aren't that good with blades so they get this inspect animation with the karambit.”

Comment byu/TviperN1 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Ad

User u/newworldblues7 commented that Alter — the Skirmisher Class Legend — also has a unique animation with the Raptor’s Claw. In the third-person perspective, the Legend bounces the Heirloom with her tail and twirls it around for a bit. Since the game features a first-person perspective, players have to load into the Firing Range to check out the animation.

With most players discussing unique Heirloom animations, u/That_Tangerine_9700 jokingly stated:

Ad

“Imagine that happened in-game and bam, now you lost the heirloom lmao”

Comment byu/TviperN1 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Ad

Another user, u/Lucky_Plenty5499, claimed to have seen a rare Raptor’s Claw animation while playing as Conduit. They stated that this Support Class Legend has a rare punch animation with this universal melee cosmetic.

Reddit user u/CrispyCouchPotato1 thinks:

“Potential in-universe explanation - he’s gotten a bit rusty in his civilian life? He’s been out of commission for long enough to have a whole family.”

Ad

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best guns to use in Relic Weapons LTM

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Should Respawn add Class-specific animations to universal Heirlooms in Apex Legends?

Since universal Heirlooms can be equipped on every Legend in Apex Legends, their value will increase if Respawn adds Class-specific animations. As most players know, every Class specializes in dissimilar playstyles, so it will be quite fascinating to see them feature different animations.

Although the universal melee cosmetic can be equipped on every character, playing/fiddling with it can get boring quickly if the animations are similar. Hence, we believe that Respawn should add Class-specific universal Heirloom animations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.