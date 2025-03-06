Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best guns to use in Relic Weapons LTM

The Relic Weapons LTM is a brand-new limited-time game mode in Apex Legends Season 24. The mode allows players to pick up filly-kitted and even care package weapons from the ground right from the start of every match. Since all guns are modded, you don’t need to look for attachments and jump straight into action after landing.

This article lists the five best firearms you can use while playing the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24.

Five guns you should be using in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Kraber

Kraber (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Kraber is by far the best firearm you can pick up in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24. Since it is not a care package drop in the game mode, you can just pick it up from the ground and don’t have to wait until the round 2 packages start dropping.

Hitting an enemy on the body with Kraber will damage them for a total of 150 damage. As for the Fortified Legends, the damage is 128. Since there is no helmet in the title, a single headshot will knock the enemies down, except the Red/Mythic-tier armor.

After hitting an adversary, you can push them while they are busy healing. Moreover, if you end up connecting a headshot, a knockdown is exceptionally helpful when you are trying to wipe the opponent team.

2) Havoc Rifle

Havoc Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Another gun you can use in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24. The weapon has been dominating the title’s meta for a couple of seasons. After several nerfs, the gun is still hailing as one of the best ARs in this battle royale title.

Featuring a whopping 36 rounds in the magazine, you can easily secure a knockdown without reloading the Havoc Rifle. However, finding one will be a little hard as it is a Red-tier weapon. Most guns from this rarity are a little rare than other weapons from dissimilar rarity. Hence, you can use Loba’s Black Market to increase the chances of getting the firearm.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

3) R-99

R-99 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you like playing Assault Class Legends in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24, you should try using the fully-kitted R-99 smg. Like most weapons in this game mode, this one is also a part of the ground loot pool.

Once you get your hands on one R-99 smg, it can easily shred through Purple and Red-tier armors. Since the Assault Class Legends can reload their stowed weapon, you can use this gun and switch to your second one to automatically reload this smg. By the time you are done using the latter, your R-99 magazine will be restored.

Besides that, R-99 is capable of one-clipping any adversaries in close-medium range. However, the weapon becomes a little ineffective when you are engaging in medium to long-range fights.

4) Wingman

Wingman (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Wingman is one of the best Pistols you can use in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24. The firearm is capable of dealing a hefty chunk of damage in an instant. Moreover, the gun is viable in close to long-range fights.

In CQB, you can either ADS (Aim Down Sight) or hip-fire the weapon. We recommend doing the latter as it is far more accurate in close range. Since the weapon’s bullet drop distance is on the higher side, you can easily use it to take fights from medium to long range.

Also read: New Legend for Apex Legends Season 25 leaked: Everything we know

5) EVA-8 Shotgun

EVA-8 Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Lastly, the EVA-8 Shotgun is a great secondary weapon in the Relic Weapons LTM in Apex Legends Season 24. Kitted with all gold attachments and a unique hop-up, the weapon is quite lethal when in the right hands.

The hip-up allows the EVA-8 shotgun to fire twice when clicking the fire button once. Besides that, you can make use of the golden Shotgun Bolt to real the weapon whenever you slide for a decent amount of time. Since the gun can hold a lot of shots in the magazine, you can continuously slide while fighting to ensure you don’t run out of ammo in a tricky situation.

