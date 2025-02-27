New Legend for Apex Legends Season 25 leaked: Everything we know

While players are enjoying the new update, a leak regarding an expected Legend for Apex Legends Season 25 surfaced online. Since the devs add new characters once every few updates, players are eagerly waiting for the next one. According to a third-party source, @Luwtage, Xenia Contreras will likely be released alongside season 25 of this battle royale title.

In this article, we shall discuss the leak related to the upcoming Legend that will supposedly be released in Apex Legends Season 25.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the season. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent leak hints at the expected abilities of the upcoming Apex Legends Season 25 character

As mentioned previously, this particular piece of information comes from a third-party source, @Luwtage, showcasing the expected Apex Legends Season 25 character’s abilities. It has been a while since a new Legend debuted in this title and hence, players are quite enthusiastic about the next character’s release.

According to the X post, Xenia Contreras is expected to be released in Season 25. Besides the release window, the post also briefly details their abilities. Their passive is expected to feature a footstep indicator that reveals where the enemies’ steps are coming from. Their Tactical ability will likely allow the Legend to lay down a trap that can deal a little damage, slow, and silent, to whoever triggers it.

Moving to Xenia Contreras’s Ultimate, the post only hints the ability will supposedly be a crossbow. Previously, a leak from a reliable source, @HYPERMYSTx mentioned a new Legend codenamed “Sparrow”, whose Ultimate featured a crossbow. Although the developers might change the name since "Sparrow" is likely just a placeholder, Sparrow and Xenia Contreras are expected to be the same Legend.

