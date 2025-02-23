5 reasons why you shouldn't play a Controller Legend in Apex Legends Season 24

The Assault Class Legends received several buffs with Apex Legends Season 24’s release. Naturally, these buffs boosted pick rates for most Assault characters. At the same time, other Classes, like Controllers, have been overshadowed due to their kit being less efficient in most scenarios.

This article lists five reasons why you shouldn’t use a Controller Legend in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Five reasons why you shouldn’t play with Controller Class Legends in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Ineffective in the current meta

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

In Apex Legends Season 24, the meta is centered around the Assault and Support Class Legends, making the gameplay quite fast-paced. Since most Controller Legends cater to slow-paced playstyles, they are not a good pick in season 24. If you are fond of aggressive and dominant gameplay, it's better to stick to the Assaults, as you will be able to enjoy the game more with them.

Moreover, the Legends with high pick rates are quite agile, and can easily evade most of the traps laid by the Controller Class Legends.

Also read: All new game modes coming in Season 24

2) Very easy to counter

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Controllers are quite easy to counter in Apex Legends Season 24, especially if you have a Mad Maggie on your team. This Assault Legend is the direct counter of several Controllers as she can easily destroy their traps with her Riot Drill.

Mad Maggie is even more efficient against Rampart, as she can use her Drill to deal damage, forcing the Controller to move to another spot. Once Rampart is displaced, Mad Maggie can attack her and potentially secure a knockdown.

3) Not useful in late-game

Wattson is not effective in the late-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Controllers are usually picked to secure a spot for late-game circles and fights. However, this strategy is not very effective in Apex Legends Season 24. Assault characters like Ash can easily counter Controllers like Caustic and Wattson in the late game, putting you at a disadvantage.

Since most Controller Class abilities can be seen and distinguished from afar, they are pretty ineffective in a lot of instances, especially during late-game engagements.

Also read: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

4) The Class only features four Legends

Caustic is one of the four Controllers in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

While most Classes in Apex Legends Season 24 feature several Legends to choose from, the Controller only boasts four — Caustic, Wattson, Rampart, and Catalyst. The lack of choice forces players to stick to a single Legend, which can get boring very quickly.

Besides that, several other Legends from dissimilar Classes can use Ring Consoles. This means you don’t have to stick to a boring style and play Controllers for Ring knowledge when you can easily use other Legends such as Mirage.

5) Outdated abilities

Caustic's Gas Trap (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA)

Unfortunately, most controllers in Apex Legends feature outdated/similar abilities. While their kit is quite different, the core mechanic of this Class is to punish trespassers.

Considering how things are at present, most Controller Legends need a complete rework to become relevant again. Since the devs are buffing one Class every season, we can expect them to potentially rework the Controllers sometime in the future.

