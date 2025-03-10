Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends: Release date and what to expect

Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends is a new LTM. The game mode is expected to be released along with the upcoming weekly reset on March 11, 2025. The original Three Strikes game mode was first released as a part of the Post Malone crossover event back in Season 19. Soon after its release, the mode became popular among players, making it one of the most sought-after LTMs.

Let us check out when the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends will debut in this free-to-play battle royale title, along with what players can expect from the LTM.

When will the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM be released?

According to the post from @HYPERMYSTx on X, the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM will be implemented in the title on March 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PT/Pacific Time). This means players can log into the game as soon as the upcoming weekly reset hits to start enjoying the mode.

Along with the new mode, the Recolor Shop will also reset, offering players the chance to obtain new variants of the skins they have unlocked. The featured cosmetics in the aforementioned shop can be for characters or Weapons but the rarity will always be Legendary.

What to expect from the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM?

EVO perks in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Similar to the original mode, Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM will feature high-octane gameplay. The latter’s rules are somewhat identical to the former’s. While both the normal Three Strikes and Mystery Legends variant features faster revive speed and invincibility when knocked down, the latter features some twists.

As the name suggests, the Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM will forcibly switch your character to a random one after you get eliminated. This implies that you won’t get to play as one character in this limited-time mode. Moreover, you won’t get to select your first Legend as it will automatically be selected for you before the match commences.

On top of that, you will receive all perks of that level after upgrading your EVO level. This means once you upgrade your EVO shield to level 3, you will get all four perks of that particular Legend. Although your character will be randomized after every respawn, the EVO shield will carry over so you’ll receive all the perks of that Legend as well.

