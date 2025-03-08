ALGS Year 5: All teams and roster moves

In preparation for ALGS Year 5, various pro players have been moving/migrating to another team. Roster changes are quite normal in the Apex Legends Esports scene, as it opens up new opportunities for the players. In this article, we have detailed all the ALGS Year 5 teams and roster changes.
Note: This article will be updated accordingly when more news regarding players switching teams surfaces.
Every ALGS Year 5 team and roster changes
All ALGS Year 5 teams
There are a few teams that will be participating in the upcoming qualifier events to get a chance to participate in the LAN events.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are all the active teams that will be seen in ALGS Year 5:
Americas
- 100 Thieves
- Complexity
- ENVY
- FURIA
- NRG
- Shopify Rebellion
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Virtus.pro
- Luminosity Gaming
EMEA
- Alliance
- Aurora Gaming
- Cybercats
- Danish
- EXO Clan
- FaZe Clan
- Forbidden Gaming
- Gaming Gladiators
- GoNext Esports
- Nessy
- SJP2
APAC North
- Fnatic
- HAO
- Meteor
- NOEZ FOXX
- REALIZE
- RED Rams
- REIGNITE
- RIDDLE
- SBI e-Sports
- ENTER FORCE.36
- Crazy Raccoon
APAC South
- BearClaw Gaming
- Guild Esports
- Team Burger
- Heroez
- Tom Yung Kung
- DNZ
- DreamFire
- MDY
- SaWeiQi E-sport
- VK Gaming
- Weibo Gaming
Also read: 5 takeaways from the latest Apex Legends developer AMA
All ALGS Year 5 roster moves
Here are all the roster changes/moves of Apex Legends Global Series Year 5:
All three members of TSM, Reps, Verhulst, and zap have parted ways with the organization. After ImperialHal left, Reps became the oldest member of the team. He had been a part of TSM for a whopping six years. Apart from him, Verhulst also left and signed with 100 Thieves, joining Genburten and Phony.
Besides that NRG, Fnatic, and Luminosity Gaming went through roster changes/moves by signing new players.
Also read: Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 expansion causes massive controversy in the Apex Legends community
For more articles related to Apex Legends, check out the following section:
- All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24
- All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24
- "We want to be the best": Developer hints at potential changes coming to Apex Legends in 2025
- What are Arsenals in Apex Legends Season 24?
- Apex Legends community calls out latest aim-assist nerfs inadequate, players believe "controllers are still stronger"
- Apex Legends Season 24 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.