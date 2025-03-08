ALGS Year 5: All teams and roster moves

In preparation for ALGS Year 5, various pro players have been moving/migrating to another team. Roster changes are quite normal in the Apex Legends Esports scene, as it opens up new opportunities for the players. In this article, we have detailed all the ALGS Year 5 teams and roster changes.

Note: This article will be updated accordingly when more news regarding players switching teams surfaces.

Every ALGS Year 5 team and roster changes

All ALGS Year 5 teams

There are a few teams that will be participating in the upcoming qualifier events to get a chance to participate in the LAN events.

Here are all the active teams that will be seen in ALGS Year 5:

Americas

100 Thieves

Complexity

ENVY

FURIA

NRG

Shopify Rebellion

Team Falcons

Team Liquid

Virtus.pro

Luminosity Gaming

EMEA

Alliance

Aurora Gaming

Cybercats

Danish

EXO Clan

FaZe Clan

Forbidden Gaming

Gaming Gladiators

GoNext Esports

Nessy

SJP2

APAC North

Fnatic

HAO

Meteor

NOEZ FOXX

REALIZE

RED Rams

REIGNITE

RIDDLE

SBI e-Sports

ENTER FORCE.36

Crazy Raccoon

APAC South

BearClaw Gaming

Guild Esports

Team Burger

Heroez

Tom Yung Kung

DNZ

DreamFire

MDY

SaWeiQi E-sport

VK Gaming

Weibo Gaming

All ALGS Year 5 roster moves

Here are all the roster changes/moves of Apex Legends Global Series Year 5:

Team name Removed from active roster Added to the active roster Luminosity Gaming sweetdreams, Fuhhnq, Sikezz StayNaughty, Sauceror, Shooby TSM zap, Reps, Verhulst - 100 Thieves Dezignful, iiTzTimmy Verhulst, Phony NRG FunFPS, oh Nocturnal YanYa, iiTzTimmy Fnatic Lykq, Meltsera Lible_Ace, Kernel garcia ENVY Knoqd, YanYa Sikezz, zap Oblivion Deeds FunFPS REJECT IeNaGa, Ein, Kernel garcia - REIGNITE Ftyan, t23tatsu Curihara, Pinotr, mo-mon Crazy Raccoon Jsuna - ENTER FORCE.36 Aimbot Jsuna

All three members of TSM, Reps, Verhulst, and zap have parted ways with the organization. After ImperialHal left, Reps became the oldest member of the team. He had been a part of TSM for a whopping six years. Apart from him, Verhulst also left and signed with 100 Thieves, joining Genburten and Phony.

Besides that NRG, Fnatic, and Luminosity Gaming went through roster changes/moves by signing new players.

