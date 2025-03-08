ALGS Year 5: All teams and roster moves

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 08, 2025 12:31 GMT
All ALGS Year 5 teams and roster changes (Image via Liquipedia/Fnatic/100 Thieves/Team Falcons)
All ALGS Year 5 teams and roster changes (Image via Liquipedia || Fnatic || 100 Thieves || Team Falcons || X/@PlayApexEsports)

In preparation for ALGS Year 5, various pro players have been moving/migrating to another team. Roster changes are quite normal in the Apex Legends Esports scene, as it opens up new opportunities for the players. In this article, we have detailed all the ALGS Year 5 teams and roster changes.

Ad

Note: This article will be updated accordingly when more news regarding players switching teams surfaces.

Every ALGS Year 5 team and roster changes

All ALGS Year 5 teams

There are a few teams that will be participating in the upcoming qualifier events to get a chance to participate in the LAN events.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the active teams that will be seen in ALGS Year 5:

Americas

  • 100 Thieves
  • Complexity
  • ENVY
  • FURIA
  • NRG
  • Shopify Rebellion
  • Team Falcons
  • Team Liquid
  • Virtus.pro
  • Luminosity Gaming

EMEA

  • Alliance
  • Aurora Gaming
  • Cybercats
  • Danish
  • EXO Clan
  • FaZe Clan
  • Forbidden Gaming
  • Gaming Gladiators
  • GoNext Esports
  • Nessy
  • SJP2

APAC North

  • Fnatic
  • HAO
  • Meteor
  • NOEZ FOXX
  • REALIZE
  • RED Rams
  • REIGNITE
  • RIDDLE
  • SBI e-Sports
  • ENTER FORCE.36
  • Crazy Raccoon

APAC South

  • BearClaw Gaming
  • Guild Esports
  • Team Burger
  • Heroez
  • Tom Yung Kung
  • DNZ
  • DreamFire
  • MDY
  • SaWeiQi E-sport
  • VK Gaming
  • Weibo Gaming

Also read: 5 takeaways from the latest Apex Legends developer AMA

All ALGS Year 5 roster moves

Ad

Here are all the roster changes/moves of Apex Legends Global Series Year 5:

Team nameRemoved from active rosterAdded to the active roster
Luminosity Gamingsweetdreams, Fuhhnq, SikezzStayNaughty, Sauceror, Shooby
TSMzap, Reps, Verhulst-
100 ThievesDezignful, iiTzTimmyVerhulst, Phony
NRGFunFPS, oh NocturnalYanYa, iiTzTimmy
FnaticLykq, MeltseraLible_Ace, Kernel garcia
ENVYKnoqd, YanYaSikezz, zap
OblivionDeedsFunFPS
REJECTIeNaGa, Ein, Kernel garcia-
REIGNITEFtyan, t23tatsuCurihara, Pinotr, mo-mon
Crazy RaccoonJsuna-
ENTER FORCE.36AimbotJsuna
Ad

All three members of TSM, Reps, Verhulst, and zap have parted ways with the organization. After ImperialHal left, Reps became the oldest member of the team. He had been a part of TSM for a whopping six years. Apart from him, Verhulst also left and signed with 100 Thieves, joining Genburten and Phony.

Besides that NRG, Fnatic, and Luminosity Gaming went through roster changes/moves by signing new players.

Also read: Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 expansion causes massive controversy in the Apex Legends community

Ad

For more articles related to Apex Legends, check out the following section:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी