5 takeaways from the latest Apex Legends developer AMA

The Respawn Entertainment Legend and Weapons Designers recently hosted an Apex Legends developer AMA on the title’s official subreddit. Players asked the devs questions related to the current weapon meta and Legend balancing and the devs picked some of the interesting ones and answered them. Recently, the officials picked several key questions and their answers from the AMA and posted them on their X page.

We discuss the five takeaways from the latest Apex Legends Developer AMA.

Five major takeaways from the most recent Apex Legends developer AMA

1) New Legends in upcoming seasons

More new Legends will be released in future updates (Image via EA)

In the recent Apex Legends developer AMA, one of the questions from the community was about the devs’ plans to tune Controller and Recon Class Legends. The developers answered the question by saying they had no plans to buff either of these Classes. They also said the classes were likely to become less popular right before a major perk change.

While talking more about the Controller Class characters and how the devs would be changing them, they also said new Legends would be released soon. However, they haven’t hinted at a release window.

2) Pathfinder getting adjustments soon

The devs have plans to adjust Pathfinder (Image via EA)

Many players have asked if Pathfinder would receive buffs in future patches. In a question regarding this Skimisher Class Legend receiving the same Passive ability as Horizon, the developer said they had no plans to grant Pathfinder the latter’s passive.

Besides that, the devs also said that Pathfinder’s Grapple change was necessary at that time since he was overpowered. However, the flat 30-second cooldown has affected his pick rate and the ability will likely be tuned soon.

3) Seer potentially receiving buffs in future updates

Seer will likely receive changes to his kit soon (Image via EA)

Seer, one of the Recon Class Legends has had one of the lowest pick rates for a couple of seasons. Since he also hasn’t received any buffs or changes in this period, the community wanted to know if the devs had any plans of boosting his potency in future updates.

The developers answered the question by stating they were currently working on improving Assault Class Legends. When finished, they would start tuning the Skirmishers. Once the devs are finished adjusting these Classes, they would take a look at other under-performing Legends.

4) Other Legends potentially getting movement abilities like Ash

The devs answer whether they have any plans to add more movement abilities (Image via EA)

With the release of season 24, Ash received some notable changes to her kit. One key highlight of that is her ability to dash in any direction she desires. This ability is incredibly strong and fun. Besides that, the community asked the devs in the recent Apex Legends developer AMA about their plans to add movement abilities to all Legends.

In response, the devs said they had already tested wall-running a few times but it was “janky” and not effective unless they added “double-jump.” The devs also said that they would like to go back to their Titanfall roots; hence, players might see some more items from the Titanfall Universe like the EPG-1.

5) The truth behind the implementation of Accelerator hop up

The devs answer why they added the Accelerator hop up on Nemesis and G7-Scout (Image via EA)

Lastly, while answering a question, the devs revealed the truth regarding the Accelerator hop up. In the latest Apex Legends developer AMA, they wanted to add this hop up to underperforming weapons such as RE-45 or 30-30 Repeater. However, those guns weren’t being used as much as they expected.

Hence, the devs added the Accelerator hop up to the BiC (Best in Class) weapons like the Nemesis and G7 Scout.

