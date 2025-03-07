Devs hint at potential Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends

In the recent AMA on r/ApexLegends, the developers of this battle royale title suggested that they have multiple Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends planned for future patches. Since this Skirmisher received a nerf, his pick rate in several game modes dropped substantially.

This article discusses the potential Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinion.

Respawn developers suggest they have plans for Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' weapon and Legend designer team conducted an AMA on r/ApexLegends to answer players' questions related to the current meta and plans for the future.

A question from u/izeezusizeezus let to some light being shed on potential Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends. They asked whether the devs had any plans to buff this Skirmisher Legend in future patches.

One of the Game Designers, RV-Devan answered this question by saying:

“We agree, it worked, but I think we all crushed a little part of ourselves inside going back to the 30s grapple. We don’t plan to keep him down for long, and we’re looking at changes to reel his grapple back up there. Can’t reveal much, but stay tuned, we’ve got some things cooking for Pathfinder in the next couple of Patches.”

In another question from u/highonfire, RV-Devan replied that the team would release various Pathfinder buffs in Apex Legends soon. Since the Skirmisher Legends are scheduled to be buffed alongside the release of Season 25, players can expect Pathfinder to become one of the strongest in the class in the upcoming update.

In another question from u/D-E-V-I-L, RV-Devan somewhat confirmed that Pathfinder will soon be getting his variable cooldown grapple back. However, the dev also claimed that the change won’t “revert” the ability back to its original/previous state but would instead make the experience better. As the upcoming changes haven’t been confirmed, players have to wait until the devs shed more light on this matter.

Since Pathfinder and Skirmisher buffs are set for Season 25, Respawn will likely reveal more info during Split 2 of the ongoing season.

