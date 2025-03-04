ALGS Year 5 expansion causes massive controversy in the Apex Legends community

With the Year 4 Championship ending, Respawn Entertainment has revealed its plans for the upcoming ALGS Year 5 tournament. The developer said it will be introducing a big LAN event open to 160 teams. Although it is allowing more teams to participate in the LAN tournament, players must fund their own travel and accommodation.

While pro gamers from prominent organizations may be able to bear these expenses, lesser-known ones may not. Thus, this has sparked a controversy within the Apex Legends community.

This article details the recent Apex Legends controversy regarding the upcoming ALGS Year 5 expansion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

The Apex Legends community sparks a controversy regarding the upcoming ALGS Year 5 expansion

After the Year 4 Championship ended, Respawn released a roadmap for ALGS Year 5 featuring an Open LAN event with 160 teams. Since all official tournaments only feature 40 teams, gamers have been hyped about the competition.

Later, leaked information suggested the Open LAN event would supposedly take place in New Orleans. If true, those participating would have to travel there.

Being an Open LAN competition, Electronic Arts, the organizers, won’t be funding the participants’ expenses. This has sparked a major controversy, leaving the Apex Legends Community divided. A section is siding with EA for not funding the players’ travel and accommodation expenses, while others feel the organizers should cover all costs.

Traveling to New Orleans and staying there over the course of the tournament could be expensive for some teams, which may result in them missing the opportunity. Pro player Hakis from Alliance, a prominent organization, said the event/tournament planners should release a custom skin pack or merchandise to crowdfund all of the travel and accommodation expenses.

If the devs decide to do so, all players and their teams who cannot afford to travel to the event’s venue may still be able to participate in the ALGS Year 5 Open LAN tournament without having to spend a fortune.

