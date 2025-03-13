Apex Legends Season 24: 5 weapons with the fastest TTK speed

In Apex Legends Season 24, most of the weapons in this battle royale title received buffs. With these buffs in effect, the TTK of most guns significantly dropped, allowing players to secure knockdowns a lot faster than in previous seasons. Since using these firearms significantly increases the chances of winning a match, players should know which ones have the lowest TTK.

Ad

This article lists five weapons with the fastest TTK in Apex Legends Season 24.

5 guns with the lowest Time-To-Kill in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Nemesis Burst AR

Nemesis Burst AR (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

In Apex Legends Season 24, the best weapon to use is Nemesis. This Energy gun fires in a four-round burst dealing an absurd amount of damage to the adversaries. Moreover, players can charge the firearm by continuously firing it. When fully charged, Nemesis’ RoF (Rate of Fire) gets a massive boost.

Ad

Trending

With everything in consideration, Nemesis can secure knockdowns in mere seconds. If you are trying to rank up or dominate in every match, this Energy weapon should be your go-to.

2) Triple Take

Triple Take (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Similar to Peacekeeper’s characteristics, Triple Take can be charged when you are ADS-ing, allowing you to deal additional damage with every shot. Since it classifies as a Marksman Rifle, every bodyshot hits hard and the headshots hit harder.

Ad

During the early phases of a match, Triple Take is exceptionally powerful when in the right hands. If you have trouble finding this weapon due to the luck factor of ground loot, you can just land near an Energy Arsenal.

Also read: Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends: How to play and tips and tricks

3) G7 Scout

G7 Scout in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you are fond of Marksman Rifles with low TTK, the G7 Scout is the one for you. The gun can fire extremely fast and uses Light Ammo, meaning you can store an absurd amount of bullets in your backpack (especially if you are playing an Assault Legend).

Ad

Like Nemesis, G7 Scout can instantly secure knockdowns and also features the in-built hop-up, Accelerator. However, using the latter is much easier as it is not a burst-firing weapon.

4) P2020 Akimbo

P2020 in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

P2020 Akimbo is one of the best pistols in Apex Legends Season 24. Since the developers buffed the weapon’s damage, it can easily shred through the enemies’ shields. Although it cannot use the Hammerpoint Rounds hop-up anymore, due to the Akimbo mode’s high RoF (Rate of Fire) makes it exceptionally strong.

Ad

If you are more into the run-and-gun playstyle, P2020 Akimbo is the best choice for you in Apex Legends Season 24. With attachments like the laser sight, the weapon becomes extremely potent in close-mid fights.

Also read: Apex Legends players react to rare Heirloom animation for Newcastle

5) EVA-8

EVA-8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you like using shotguns, EVA-8 is one of the best ones in Apex Legends Season 24 with the fastest TTK. Since the gun fires in full auto, you can easily secure a knockdown with a magazine's worth of ammo. Moreover, if you land all pellets of each shot, you can down an opponent in just three shots.

With high-level attachments like purple Shotgun Bolt equipped, EVA-8 can vaporize enemies’ shields. Since it can be equipped with the Boosted Loader hop-up, each magazine of the weapon can store around 10 rounds (after activating the hop-up ability).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.