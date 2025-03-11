Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends: How to play and tips and tricks

The Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends limited-time mode has debuted with the weekly reset on March 11, 2025. As most players can guess from the name, the game mode is a reprised version of the popular LTM: Three Strikes. As it is available to all players, you can log into the title and start queuing to enjoy this limited-time game mode.

We discuss how you can play the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends along with some tips and tricks to help you dominate in the mode.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

How to play the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends mode

Since the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends is an LTM (Limited-Time Mode), you must manually select the game mode to play it, similar to switching modes from the main menu. Follow the below-mentioned steps to change the game mode in this battle royale title:

The Three Strikes LTM mode (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Launch Apex Legends and log into the game.

In the main menu, click the small window above the “Ready” button. Doing so will open a tab featuring all game modes.

Navigate to the “Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends” mode and click on it. Your game mode will then be swapped to the newly released LTM.

Hit the “Ready” button to start matchmaking.

Since it is Mystery Legends, your character will automatically be selected for you right before the match starts.

Tips and tricks for the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends LTM

Flatline in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

As your Legend will forcefully be swapped to a different one after you get eliminated in the Apex Legends Three Strikes Mystery Legends mode, it is best to rely on weapons if you are not comfortable with some of the characters.

After landing from the dropship, look for the meta-defining weapons to increase your survivability. Guns such as P2020 Akimbo, EVA-8, Flatline, Nemesis, and Triple Take are excellent for this mode.

While fighting, if you get knocked down, make sure to crawl toward a safe area near your teammates. Since you will be invincible while crawling, enemies cannot finish you off. Similarly, when you secure a knockdown, follow the player and eliminate their teammate. Here, the meta-defining weapons will come into play and help you secure the squad-wipe.

