5 best Legends to counter Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ Bloodhound stands out as a formidable Recon Legend, renowned for their unparalleled tracking abilities. Equipped with a suite of skills designed to hunt down and expose enemies, Bloodhound has cemented their place in the game's meta. Understanding their capabilities is crucial for players aiming to counter them effectively.

In the current meta, Bloodhound's abilities make them invaluable for teams seeking constant intel. Their capacity to reveal enemy positions and track movements can dictate the flow of a match.

This article lists the five best legends to counter Bloodhound in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best counters to Bloodhound in Apex Legends

1) Bangalore

Bangalore's tactical ability, Smoke Launcher, deploys smoke cannisters that create vision-obscuring clouds. While Bloodhound's Eye of the Allfather can scan through smoke, the visual obstruction can still provide temporary cover and confuse players, especially if they rely solely on visual cues. Additionally, Bangalore's passive ability, Double Time, grants a speed boost when taking fire, allowing her to reposition quickly and evade potential scans.

Bloodhound (Image via EA)

2) Ash

Ash's abilities focus on locating recent deathboxes and marking surviving attackers, which can counter Bloodhound's tracking by providing her team with similar reconnaissance. Her tactical ability, Arc Snare can trap and damage enemies, potentially catching an overzealous Bloodhound off-guard. Moreover, Ash's ultimate, Phase Breach, allows for rapid repositioning, enabling her team to escape or flank, disrupting Bloodhound's tracking efforts.

Ash (Image via EA)

3) Ballistic

Ballistic's abilities are centered around weapon enhancements and suppressing enemies. His tactical ability, Whistler, can overheat enemy weapons, forcing them to holster their guns temporarily. This can disrupt Bloodhound's aggressive pushes, especially during their Beast of the Hunt ultimate.

Additionally, Ballistic's ultimate, Tempest, enhances his team's weapons, providing a firepower advantage that can overwhelm Bloodhound-led assaults.

Ballistic (Image via EA)

4) Pathfinder

Pathfinder's Grappling Hook and Zipline Gun offer unparalleled mobility, allowing him and his team to reposition swiftly. This mobility can be used to escape or flank Bloodhound, rendering their tracking less effective. Furthermore, Pathfinder's ability to scan survey beacons provides team-wide intel, potentially predicting and countering Bloodhound's movements.

Pathfinder (Image via EA)

5) Octane

Octane's high-speed playstyle serves as a direct counter to Bloodhound's tracking. His tactical ability, Stim, grants a significant speed boost, allowing him to evade routes or aggressive entry points, making it challenging for Bloodhound players to maintain consistent tracking.

Octane (Image via EA)

Countering Bloodhound in Apex Legends requires a strategic selection of Legends whose abilities can disrupt or negate their tracking and recon strengths. By leveraging the unique skills of Bangalore, Ash, Ballistic, Pathfinder, and Octane, players can effectively challenge Bloodhound's dominance on the battlefield.

