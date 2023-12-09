100 funny Apex Legends names in 2023

Esports & Gaming

By Jay Sarma
Modified Dec 09, 2023 16:41 GMT
Be it Apex Legends, Call of Duty, or any other shooter, it is always fun to pull a prank on the community with a hilarious name on the kill feed. With the release of new seasons, there is always an influx of fresh newbies in the game, and new players are often on the hunt for some witty and funny gamer tags.

This article will list a hundred unique and funny names that might leave your Apex Legends buddies in stitches. Most of these are harmless, funny renditions of the Legends' names. Feel free to add your twist here and there to make them more personal.

What are good Apex Legends names?

These are some of the best nicknames that players can utilize when playing Apex Legends:

  1. ChuckleChampion
  2. GigglyGunslinger
  3. HilariousHavoc
  4. JovialJumper
  5. LaughingLifeline
  6. QuirkyQuickshot
  7. ZanyZealot
  8. SnickerStriker
  9. WittyWraith
  10. MirageMirth
  11. JesterJinxer
  12. WhimsicalWattson
  13. GuffawGibraltar
  14. CryptoComic
  15. OctaneOblivion
  16. PunnyPathfinder
  17. LobaLaughs
  18. RampartRidicule
  19. CausticComedy
  20. BangaloreBanter
  21. CheekyCrypto
  22. HystericalHorizon
  23. RevenantRiot
  24. GiddyGibby
  25. JocularJungleman
  26. WackyWattson
  27. BloodhoundBuffoon
  28. ChuckleCrypto
  29. QuipsterQuartermaster
  30. GigglesGrapple
  31. SillySpectre
  32. LaughtrackLifeline
  33. ChucklingChampion
  34. WhizBangWraith
  35. LaughLancer
  36. JinxedJoker
  37. FunnymasterFuse
  38. TicklishTactician
  39. SillySling
  40. GigglesGrenade
  41. QuirkyQuicksilver
  42. BangBangalore
  43. LaughingLoba
  44. JesterJumpmaster
  45. HilariousHolo
  46. ZestyZealot
  47. MirageMirthmaker
  48. ChuckleCryer
  49. GrinGibby
  50. GiddyGlider
  51. CryptoComedy
  52. WittyWabadingus
  53. RampartRidiculous
  54. JinxedJungleman
  55. HorizonHeroDawn
  56. RevenantRidicule
  57. JovialJester
  58. WhimsicalWraith
  59. GuffawGunslinger
  60. LaughingBooduh
  61. QuirkyQuickdraw
  62. ZanyZipline
  63. SillySlide
  64. ChuckleCrawler
  65. GigglesGrinder
  66. LaughtrackLifelink
  67. JesterJumpshot
  68. Fuseywoosey
  69. WackyWanderer
  70. MirageMerriment
  71. PunnyNunny
  72. Lobadeeznoots
  73. RampartRiposte
  74. CausticChuckler
  75. BangaloreBuffoon
  76. Duckyduckerson
  77. HystericalHound
  78. GiddyGrenadier
  79. JocularJumper
  80. WhizBangWattson
  81. SillySpectral
  82. LaughingLancer
  83. QuipsterQuester
  84. Turddumper69
  85. Miragemydhiraj
  86. JinxedJester
  87. ChucklerBuckler
  88. GigglesGlider
  89. JovialJaguar
  90. HilariousHorizon
  91. RevenantRascal
  92. ZanyMaWany
  93. SillyWilly
  94. SquigglyBadonkadonk
  95. Quirkyfluickshot
  96. WittyWattsonator
  97. DingusBingus
  98. BonkerMaximus
  99. Wraithinator
  100. D0GeCool

How to change your name in Apex Legends using Steam?

With a list of a hundred funny names provided, you must know how to put them to use while playing the game. There are two ways to change your name on Steam, and you can use either of them to do so.

Changing your username via the Steam platform

  1. Open Steam and log in using your credentials.
  2. Proceed to your username, indicated on the top left of the screen.
  3. Click on the 'Profile' in the drop-down menu, which will appear when you hover over your username.
  4. Go to edit profile and accordingly change your username.
  5. Save your settings.

After saving your settings, you will be all set with your brand-new username. Logging into Apex after doing so will showcase your newly brandished name across the game's kill feed until you decide to change it.

Changing your username via Steam's 'Friends & Chat'

An alternative means to change your username on Steam is to use the "Friends & Chat" window. Follow these steps to perform said action successfully:

  1. Open Steam and log in.
  2. Locate the "Friends & Chat" prompt on the bottom-right corner of the client.
  3. Click on the downward pointing arrow beside your current username.
  4. Proceed with the "Edit Profile Name" prompt.
  5. Put in your desired username and click on "confirm."

This is a much quicker route of changing your username on Steam and is best used when you are already playing a game. Since the "Friends & Chat" is available via Steam overlay, changing your username should no longer be a hassle.

