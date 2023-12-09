100 funny Apex Legends names in 2023

Be it Apex Legends, Call of Duty, or any other shooter, it is always fun to pull a prank on the community with a hilarious name on the kill feed. With the release of new seasons, there is always an influx of fresh newbies in the game, and new players are often on the hunt for some witty and funny gamer tags.

This article will list a hundred unique and funny names that might leave your Apex Legends buddies in stitches. Most of these are harmless, funny renditions of the Legends' names. Feel free to add your twist here and there to make them more personal.

What are good Apex Legends names?

These are some of the best nicknames that players can utilize when playing Apex Legends:

ChuckleChampion GigglyGunslinger HilariousHavoc JovialJumper LaughingLifeline QuirkyQuickshot ZanyZealot SnickerStriker WittyWraith MirageMirth JesterJinxer WhimsicalWattson GuffawGibraltar CryptoComic OctaneOblivion PunnyPathfinder LobaLaughs RampartRidicule CausticComedy BangaloreBanter CheekyCrypto HystericalHorizon RevenantRiot GiddyGibby JocularJungleman WackyWattson BloodhoundBuffoon ChuckleCrypto QuipsterQuartermaster GigglesGrapple SillySpectre LaughtrackLifeline ChucklingChampion WhizBangWraith LaughLancer JinxedJoker FunnymasterFuse TicklishTactician SillySling GigglesGrenade QuirkyQuicksilver BangBangalore LaughingLoba JesterJumpmaster HilariousHolo ZestyZealot MirageMirthmaker ChuckleCryer GrinGibby GiddyGlider CryptoComedy WittyWabadingus RampartRidiculous JinxedJungleman HorizonHeroDawn RevenantRidicule JovialJester WhimsicalWraith GuffawGunslinger LaughingBooduh QuirkyQuickdraw ZanyZipline SillySlide ChuckleCrawler GigglesGrinder LaughtrackLifelink JesterJumpshot Fuseywoosey WackyWanderer MirageMerriment PunnyNunny Lobadeeznoots RampartRiposte CausticChuckler BangaloreBuffoon Duckyduckerson HystericalHound GiddyGrenadier JocularJumper WhizBangWattson SillySpectral LaughingLancer QuipsterQuester Turddumper69 Miragemydhiraj JinxedJester ChucklerBuckler GigglesGlider JovialJaguar HilariousHorizon RevenantRascal ZanyMaWany SillyWilly SquigglyBadonkadonk Quirkyfluickshot WittyWattsonator DingusBingus BonkerMaximus Wraithinator D0GeCool

How to change your name in Apex Legends using Steam?

With a list of a hundred funny names provided, you must know how to put them to use while playing the game. There are two ways to change your name on Steam, and you can use either of them to do so.

Changing your username via the Steam platform

Open Steam and log in using your credentials. Proceed to your username, indicated on the top left of the screen. Click on the 'Profile' in the drop-down menu, which will appear when you hover over your username. Go to edit profile and accordingly change your username. Save your settings.

After saving your settings, you will be all set with your brand-new username. Logging into Apex after doing so will showcase your newly brandished name across the game's kill feed until you decide to change it.

Changing your username via Steam's 'Friends & Chat'

An alternative means to change your username on Steam is to use the "Friends & Chat" window. Follow these steps to perform said action successfully:

Open Steam and log in. Locate the "Friends & Chat" prompt on the bottom-right corner of the client. Click on the downward pointing arrow beside your current username. Proceed with the "Edit Profile Name" prompt. Put in your desired username and click on "confirm."

This is a much quicker route of changing your username on Steam and is best used when you are already playing a game. Since the "Friends & Chat" is available via Steam overlay, changing your username should no longer be a hassle.

