How to enable cross progression in Apex Legends

Cross progression finally made its way into Apex Legends with the release of Season 19. This addition has been received with the utmost positivity, and has been in demand ever since the game's release back in February 2019. Being almost the end of 2023, the community was definitely slowly losing patience and social media websites were getting filled criticism to the lack of initiative on Respawn's part to add said features.

With cross progression now finally a part of the core game, players can now freely connect their accounts across different platforms into one unified entity in the Apex Legends database.

How to enroll for cross progression in Apex Legends

Cross progression prompt (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Cross progression has started rolling out in Apex Legends with the debut of Season 19. This is being done gradually, and will make its way to every player's account over the course of the season and beyond.

When you boot up Apex Legends for the first time during Season 19, you may be greeted by a screen in the main menu, prompting you to enroll in the cross progression program. In that case, follow these steps:

Proceed through the given instructions on the prompt. Sign in with your respective Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo account with Respawn Entertainment Proceed to merge those accounts.

Upon following these steps, you will have cross progression enabled in your system, naturally syncing your progress across all the respective platforms you play the game on.

What does cross progression implementation imply in Apex Legends?

With multiple accounts merged into one, there are bound to be quite a few changes that will affect a player's progress. The official Respawn Entertainment blog post has said that, upon enabling the feature and merging accounts, the following changes will take place:

The account with the highest determined level and progress will be treated as the primary one. It will retain all in-game stats and ranks the player has attained on the platform throughout its tenure. All cosmetics unlocked via different platforms will be unified into one. Any duplicate cosmetics unlocked will not be refunded to the player's in-game tokens. All currency that has been invested across different platforms will be unified into a single account. This will allow for all currencies to be part of one digital wallet, which they will be able to spend across all platforms.

