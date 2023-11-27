How to unlock Loba's Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Loba has been confirmed by various sources to be the candidate for the upcoming Prestige skin in Apex Legends. Named Apex Lycanthrope, this Legend will finally receive her due upgradable Mythic rarity cosmetic, following other Legends such as Wraith, Bangalore, Bloodhound, and others. In the last few seasons, especially since the launch of Season 16, Loba has seen a massive rise in popularity, which is reflected in her pick rate.

Undoubtedly one of the most popular Legends in general, solo players have been thriving using her versatile kit, so it is no surprise that she is the next candidate to receive the Prestige skin. For more details on how to unlock the Apex Lycanthrope and any other additional information on the same, read the brief below.

Unlocking Loba's Prestige skin in Apex Legends: Release date, how to unlock, price, and more

Loba's Prestige skin, i.e., her Mythic tier evolutive cosmetic, will be available for purchase across all platforms with the release of the Uprising Collection Event. This event will go live on December 5, 2023, around 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 11:30 pm IST. Following the traditional route of collection events, we expect the Uprising Collection Event to continue for a period of two weeks.

How to unlock

There are two ways to get your hands on the Apex Lycanthrope, and they are as follows:

Buying out the Collection Event

As discussed above, since the Apex Lycanthrope will be part of the Uprising Collection Event, you can unlock the Heirloom tier cosmetic directly by buying out the entire event's cosmetic collection.

Trace these steps to unlock Loba's Prestige skin, The Apex Lycanthrope, in Apex Legends:

Visit the Event store upon the release of the Uprising Collection Event. Use as much of your available Crafting Metals to unlock Epic rarity cosmetics for 800 each. Purchase the necessary Apex Coins to unlock all 24 Event cosmetics available in the Collection Event. Upon completing the Collection Event, you will get instantaneous access to Loba's Apex Lycanthrope

Using Heirloom Shards

To unlock the Apex Lycanthrope using Heirloom shards in the game, you have to wait out the duration of the entire Collection Event. As the event comes to an end, the Prestige skin will be available for purchase in the dedicated Mythic store in the game.

Price

A total of 16,800 Apex Coins will be required to get all 24 Uprising Event Packs to unlock Loba's Prestige skin. The approximate valuation will be around $170.

The break-down in terms of purchasing the Apex Coins will be as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

You can also avail some of the special event offers and discounts available in the store to make your Heirloom purchase in Apex Legends more economical.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.