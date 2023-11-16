5 best Legends for Apex Legends Season 19

With a new Apex Legends season going live, there is no doubt that a change in the Legend meta is imminent. Many Legends have seen a fair bit of balance changes with the arrival of Season 19 Ignite. Characters like Bangalore and Catalyst, who have been a dominant part of the meta for the past two seasons, have been balanced to fit better into the game.

A few Legends, such as Vantage, Newcastle, and others, have also seen quite a few buffs. Naturally, a new meta has dawned upon players, and this article will help them choose the five best Legends to help win their pubs (public matches) and ranked games this season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Here are the five best Legends for Season 19 of Apex Legends

Below is a list of the five Legends we believe will set the meta for the current season of Apex Legends:

1) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a skirmisher Legend in Apex Legends Season 19. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Pathfinder has been a dominant force in Apex Legends ever since he got assigned to the Skirmisher class. The Legend can now scan pre-scanned Care Packages. This allows him to refresh his cooldown on the Zipline Gun, i.e., his ultimate ability.

Pathfinder is extremely skillful and rewarding. He has a massive hitbox, and his mobility is not beginner-friendly. However, in the hands of the veterans, the Legend can be a force to deal with.

Players must ensure good positioning when running this Legend and further try and keep in check to use the grapple for repositioning over instantly jumping headfirst into every fight.

2) Wraith

Wraith is a skirmisher Legend in Apex Legends Season 19. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wraith is an evergreen pick and, as always, is in a very strong place in the current meta. Her Passive Ability, Voices from the Void, has been recently reworked to be more accurate, and it has definitely been an impactful change in the game.

Wraith's tactical ability, Into the Void, and finally, her ultimate ability, Dimensional Rift, play a crucial role in making her usable. The key difference between a good and great Wraith player solely revolves around how the player positions and, above all, how they make use of their ultimate ability.

Furthermore, we definitely urge newer players to use her Into the Void ability as more of a repositioning tool rather than a get-out-of-jail-free card. More often than not, players will simply get knocked down if they choose the latter path.

3) Loba

Loba is a support class Legend in Apex Legends Season 19. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba is definitely a meta pick for Season 19 of Apex Legends. Flaunting a very versatile kit, Loba excels in being a constant hindrance for the enemy during every team fight. Her tactical ability, a translocator called Burglar's Best Friend, is an amazing tool for repositioning across terrains.

It is great at gaining high ground off cooldown while simultaneously acting as a quick getaway when stuck in unfavorable situations.

Her ultimate, the Black Market Boutique, will always be greatly beneficial for the team. With an unlimited supply of ammunition, meds, and, of course, the best rarity items on a 100-second cooldown, Loba provides impeccable team utility.

4) Octane

Octane is a skirmisher legend in Apex Legends Season 19. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mobility is always going to be meta in Apex Legends, and there is no one better than Octane on that front. With his entire kit specializing only in mobility, Octane serves as the most aggressive Legend the game has to offer, even in Season 19.

Octane's tactical ability, Stim, allows him to get a quick surge of movement speed boost at the cost of his health. This ability is available after a one-second cooldown. It allows players to continuously spam it till they have a sliver of health, which is a rookie mistake. Players must keep track of their health and use the ability cautiously.

Not only does the Stim actively help players gain ground quicker, but it can be used to reposition and is a great means to create off-angles to shoot at enemies. Furthermore, the Jump Pad, his ultimate ability, is a great tool for Octane's team to coordinate aggressive attacks or fall back to safety when required.

5) Conduit

Conduit, a support Legend in Apex Legends Season 19. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The newly introduced Legend, Conduit, has definitely sparked up in popularity. Her kit, which is supportive in nature, is great at ensuring her team's sustenance. Furthermore, her passive ability always lets her get a surge of speed boost to catch up to her team in case she falls behind.

Conduit's ultimate ability, Energy Barricade, is a death trap and perfect for controlling any segment of the map she wishes to deploy it upon. This Legend is the perfect balance between a skirmisher, support, and a controller, a blend of abilities ideal for controlling a lot of ground on any map in the game.