5 best weapons for Apex Legends Season 19

With Apex Legends Season 19 now live, the obvious question among players is which weapons will be meta this time around. A number of weapons have been balanced in this version of the game, but the gun meta will still be similar to that of Season 18 with a few minor tweaks here and there. After careful observation for over a week, we bring a curated list of the best weapons players can wield to push through the ranks with ease.

This article lists five of the most meta weapons in Season 19 of Apex Legends. However, players must note that despite being hard-meta, the current gun balance in the title is quite healthy. Nevertheless, meta picks are always preferred if you are striving to be the best in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 meta weapons for Apex Legends Season 19

The new weapon balancing changes in Apex Legends Season 19 will definitely shift the meta, and we believe the Havoc will see much more playtime than before. The Turbocharger change will also have a massive impact, making the weapon undoubtedly the best Assault Rifle in the game.

1) Wingman

Wingman in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Wingman is now part of the Care Package loot. No longer floor loot, the gun has received a significant amount of buffs, making it the strongest high-mobility weapon in the game, other than the obvious sniper rifles.

The Wingman is a very high-risk, high-reward weapon. It features quite a small magazine but has been provided with two of the best modifiers in the game: Skullpiercer and Boosted-Loader. This increases its headshot damage percentage by a fewfold and further increases its ammo count.

Anyone with a decent aim should pick up the Wingman, as it will definitely turn fights in your favor the majority of the time.

2) Hemlok Burst AR

Hemlok in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Hemlok, previously the ultimate meta weapon for Season 18, has been nerfed this season. However, despite the nerf to its damage by a count of 1, the weapon is still extremely powerful and viable.

The Hemlok has one of the lowest recoil kickbacks in the game. As a stable assault rifle with the potential to deal very high burst damage, the Hemlok is definitely our next-best choice of weapon this season. Those who still struggle with the recoil are urged to locate at least a Level 2 Barrel Stabiliser to make the weapon easier to handle.

3) Havoc

Havoc in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and artstation.com/gerridoo)

The Havoc is back in the meta, and the OG players of the game cannot be any happier. It is a very high-skill and high-damage assault rifle in the title. It needs to be fed Energy ammo, meaning it has barely any bullet drop-off or weapon damage drop-off in longer ranges.

The Havoc has one of the most challenging recoil patterns to control in the game. Far away from beginner-friendly, veterans playing since the early seasons enjoy a sense of superiority as they have more experience with the weapon.

The new Turbocharger change definitely is meta-defining. We urge players to hit the range and practice with the weapon. Once accustomed to its recoil, their 1v1 duels will elevate to the next level.

4) Longbow

Longbow in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Sniper Rifle class in Apex Legends has seen significant buffs in Season 19. The Longbow, in particular, is our choice of weapon from the entire class, particularly because of its extremely high damage output, along with the weapon being quite beginner-friendly to use.

With bigger projectile sizes and hit registration confirmed with the Season 19 update, we are expecting to see games being drawn out into a sniper-rifle meta. For those who enjoy sniping, picking up the longbow and slapping it with the best attachments players can find will definitely turn the tides in your favor for the majority of the team fights players are up against.

If players are seeking to run a sniper-centric composition, they are urged to pick up Loba in your team. This ensures they not only have access to unlimited ammo, but the Black Market Boutique running on cooldown will also ensure they have the best possible attachments with them at all times during matches.

5) Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Peacekeeper is our resident shotgun, and it never fails to make it into a meta-tier list. The strongest shotgun in the game, the Peacekeeper, is very reliant upon a player's mechanical skill. Furthermore, the Disruptor Rounds buff in the previous Season has spiked the weapon's popularity amongst the masses tenfold.

While the Mastiff is a great alternative, it is solely for the Disruptor Rounds hop-up, which slides the Peacekeeper into a different tier altogether.

SMGs have slowly been rendered useless anywhere beyond close range and, hence, have not found a place in this list. We believe this list of weapons will help you win your team fights and progress in the game with ease.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.