Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite patch notes: New Legend, cross progression, weapon changes, and more

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite's official patch note is here, and the brand new season of the battle royale is bringing a plethora of content to the table. From the much-awaited cross-progression system to a fresh legend Conduit, there is a lot to explore. The recent patch note has also revealed significant changes in the game's weapon balancing.

To learn what's changed in Apex Legends' Season 19 update, read below.

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite patch notes

The latest season of Apex Legends is bringing a brand new legend named Conduit, here are all her abilities.

Passive: Savior's Speed

Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.

Tactical: Radiant Transfer

Blast your ally with energy, regenerating temporary shields for them when in danger.

Ultimate: Energy Barricade

Deploy an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.

Patch notes

Cross Progression will be rolling out in phases across existing platforms—read more in our detailed blog here.

Holosprays can now be deployed while skydiving.

Rolling out the new Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI) code on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S—more background info on RHI can be found via our Reddit post here.

Balance updates

Crafting Rotation

RE-45 and 30-30 Repeater leave the crafter and are back on the floor in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

R-301 and Volt enter the crafter

Boosted Loader removed from crafting rotation

Digital Threat optic was removed from crafting rotation

Hammerpoint Rounds added to crafting rotation

Care Package Weapon Rotation

L-Star EMG returns to the floor

Removed Disruptor Rounds

Projectile size reduced

Improved recoil pattern

Reduced randomness in the early part of the recoil pattern

Damage increased to 17 (was 16)

Barrel attachment improved to match other weapons

Wingman enters the care package

New hop-up - Skullpiercer Elite: ignores helmet headshot damage reduction

Boosted Loader hop-up attached

Base damage increased to 50 (was 45)

Projectile size increased

110 ammo

Care Packages

Care Packages will now always have 1 weapon at all stages of Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Gold Weapons Rotation

Havoc, RE-45, C.A.R. SMG, L-Star, Longbow DMR

Hop-Ups

Boosted Loader: removed from floor loot

Turbocharger: Removed 1 damage reduction when equipped

All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

30-30 Repeater

Increased hipfire spread

Bocek Bow

Faster initial draw speed

Select Fire button now toggles Shatter Caps

Tightened Shatter Caps blast pattern

Charge Rifle

Improved bullet drop ballistics

Increased projectile size

Hemlok

Damage reduced to 21 (was 22)

Longbow DMR

Increased projectile size

Sentinel

Increased Amped Shot projectile size

All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Bangalore

Double Time: reduced duration to 2s (was 3s)

Smoke Launcher: smoke lifetime reduced to 18s (was 23s)

Rolling Thunder: stun duration reduced to 6s (was 8s)

Catalyst

Piercing Spikes

Core no longer blocks projectiles, allowing bullets to pass through

Max in-world count reduced to 2 (was 3)

Throw range decreased by about 50%

Dark Veil

Cooldown now starts after the wall comes down

Reduced lifetime to 25s (was 30s)

Passive Updates

Pathfinder’s Insider Knowledge: can now scan Care Packages after allies have already scanned them

Wraith’s Voices from the Void: reduced look time required to trigger (feels more reliable/consistent)

Ultimate Updates

Newcastle’s Castle Wall

Reduced recovery time on landing

Increased max leap height

Revenant’s Forged Shadows: reduced time extension window for assists to 3s (was 30s)

Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark: bullet count increased to 6 (was 5)

All map changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Olympus

Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots

Addressed known exploits to get underneath the map

Kings Canyon

Addressed multiple rat spots

Fixed geo holes in world between Relic and Caustic Treatment

Storm Point

Added two Mixtape maps based on new POIs (ZEUS Station and Wattson’s Pylon)

Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots

World system

Players now respawn with the shields and weapons that they had when they were eliminated

Body shield and helmet level are preserved

Knockdown shield is reset to white

Backpacks are removed

Inventory will contain some ammo for their weapons, two syringes, and two shield cells

Weapons are maintained, unless that weapon was a care package weapon, and all weapon attachments are removed, including from kitted weapons

Replicator, Ring Console, and Survey Beacon spawn rates have returned to being even across all POIs

All mode changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Mixtape map rotation

Control

Caustic Treatment and Siphon are out

Barometer and Production Yard are in

Gun Run

Skulltown and Fragment are out

The Core is in

New map: Wattson Treatment

TDM

Fragment and Habitat are out

Phase Runner is in

New Map: Zeus Station

All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 19

Closed an exploit that allowed players to survive ring damage longer than expected using the Phase Runner on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Death Boxes can no longer fall into unreachable areas - or lava

Heat Shields can no longer stick to Tridents

Heat Shields no longer provide protection above them on higher ground

Holster weapon UI no longer appears when healing outside the ring

Knockdown Shield FX no longer remains on while spectating

Longbow’s Dawn’s Awakening skin no longer has visible barrel with scopes

Nemesis’ Demon’s Whisper skin no longer obstructs player view

Provisional badge icon restored on Ranked match summary screen

Rarity display now updates after equipping from store or pack opening

Resolved occasional “[UI] Array index 100000000 is out of range (array size 45)” error when launching the game

Revenant now faces direction he is shooting in third person view

Skydiving into an exiting respawn dropship will no longer propel the player along with it

Squad sorting now consistent between HUD and Inventory

Swapping to lower tiered armor after taking damage no longer requires refreshing the Death Box

Audio

Resolved rare cases where the priority system would kill certain local player weapon sounds at an incorrect time

Graphics

Fixed squads’ animated poses sometimes ghost slightly on each other

PC

Fixed Intel ARC graphics cards defaulting to suboptimal video settings

Fixed issue with low resolution textures when using adaptive supersampling or after changing resolution

PC DX12: fixed occasional bad triangle rendering on AMD cards

Legends

Loba: Tactical is no longer canceled when thrown on a tower near Containment

Tactical is no longer canceled when thrown on a tower near Containment Mirage: resolved not breaking cloak sometimes when switching weapons

resolved not breaking cloak sometimes when switching weapons Revenant

Assassin’s instinct

Digital threats now highlight enemies after being highlighted by Assassin’s Instinct

Fixed cases where enemies were not being highlighted correctly

Highlight no longer interferes with other legend highlights

Highlight now applies to Mirage decoys

Forged Shadows shroud no longer gets stuck on indefinitely (previous hotfix)

Wattson: fences now collapse when the round ends, preventing ongoing damage audio in post-match screen

All quality of life changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Added Offscreen Portraits setting

Caustic: restored “Shield Cracked” VO in German

restored “Shield Cracked” VO in German Firing Range : blue Nessie stays hidden for now… but a new challenger has appea red

: blue Nessie stays hidden for now… but a new challenger has appea Implemented additional security measures

Improved PC controller support

Controller input will no longer be processed when a different window has focus

Added native support for PS4 and PS5 Bluetooth-connected controllers. Players who have been relying on Steam Input to use PS4 and PS5 controllers over Bluetooth should disable that setting in Steam.

Mixtape : assists are now awarded for Assisted Kills by ALL Teammates in modes where multiple squads are teamed together

: assists are now awarded for Assisted Kills by ALL Teammates in modes where multiple squads are teamed together Pings

Ping Enemies on the map: double-clicking the Ping Button will place an Enemy Ping on the map at that position

Reply to Enemy Pings with Ok, Hold On, and Wait ping reply options

Rampart: players can now pick up their amped walls while in placement mode

players can now pick up their amped walls while in placement mode Revenant

Add vibration support when Forged Shadows shield is damaged, and when the shield reforms or breaks

Improve vibration support when charging Shadow Pounce

Localized audio

Localized audio is being moved out of the base game package on PlayStation. Users who play Apex Legends in languages other than English will need to download the free Additional Content pack that contains the audio for their preferred language. In-game text is not impacted by this change.

That's all there is to know about Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more news regarding Apex Legends.