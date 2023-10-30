Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite patch notes: New Legend, cross progression, weapon changes, and more

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite's official patch note is here, and the brand new season of the battle royale is bringing a plethora of content to the table. From the much-awaited cross-progression system to a fresh legend Conduit, there is a lot to explore. The recent patch note has also revealed significant changes in the game's weapon balancing.
To learn what's changed in Apex Legends' Season 19 update, read below.
Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite patch notes
The latest season of Apex Legends is bringing a brand new legend named Conduit, here are all her abilities.
Passive: Savior's Speed
Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.
Tactical: Radiant Transfer
Blast your ally with energy, regenerating temporary shields for them when in danger.
Ultimate: Energy Barricade
Deploy an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.
Patch notes
- Cross Progression will be rolling out in phases across existing platforms—read more in our detailed blog here.
- Holosprays can now be deployed while skydiving.
Rolling out the new Rendering Hardware Interface (RHI) code on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S—more background info on RHI can be found via our Reddit post here.
Balance updates
Crafting Rotation
- RE-45 and 30-30 Repeater leave the crafter and are back on the floor in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
- R-301 and Volt enter the crafter
- Boosted Loader removed from crafting rotation
- Digital Threat optic was removed from crafting rotation
- Hammerpoint Rounds added to crafting rotation
Care Package Weapon Rotation
- L-Star EMG returns to the floor
- Removed Disruptor Rounds
- Projectile size reduced
- Improved recoil pattern
- Reduced randomness in the early part of the recoil pattern
- Damage increased to 17 (was 16)
- Barrel attachment improved to match other weapons
- Wingman enters the care package
- New hop-up - Skullpiercer Elite: ignores helmet headshot damage reduction
- Boosted Loader hop-up attached
- Base damage increased to 50 (was 45)
- Projectile size increased
- 110 ammo
Care Packages
- Care Packages will now always have 1 weapon at all stages of Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
Gold Weapons Rotation
- Havoc, RE-45, C.A.R. SMG, L-Star, Longbow DMR
Hop-Ups
- Boosted Loader: removed from floor loot
- Turbocharger: Removed 1 damage reduction when equipped
All weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
30-30 Repeater
- Increased hipfire spread
Bocek Bow
- Faster initial draw speed
- Select Fire button now toggles Shatter Caps
- Tightened Shatter Caps blast pattern
Charge Rifle
- Improved bullet drop ballistics
- Increased projectile size
Hemlok
- Damage reduced to 21 (was 22)
Longbow DMR
- Increased projectile size
Sentinel
- Increased Amped Shot projectile size
All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
Bangalore
- Double Time: reduced duration to 2s (was 3s)
- Smoke Launcher: smoke lifetime reduced to 18s (was 23s)
- Rolling Thunder: stun duration reduced to 6s (was 8s)
Catalyst
- Piercing Spikes
- Core no longer blocks projectiles, allowing bullets to pass through
- Max in-world count reduced to 2 (was 3)
- Throw range decreased by about 50%
- Dark Veil
- Cooldown now starts after the wall comes down
- Reduced lifetime to 25s (was 30s)
Passive Updates
- Pathfinder’s Insider Knowledge: can now scan Care Packages after allies have already scanned them
- Wraith’s Voices from the Void: reduced look time required to trigger (feels more reliable/consistent)
Ultimate Updates
- Newcastle’s Castle Wall
- Reduced recovery time on landing
- Increased max leap height
- Revenant’s Forged Shadows: reduced time extension window for assists to 3s (was 30s)
- Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark: bullet count increased to 6 (was 5)
All map changes in Apex Legends Season 19
Olympus
- Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots
- Addressed known exploits to get underneath the map
Kings Canyon
- Addressed multiple rat spots
- Fixed geo holes in world between Relic and Caustic Treatment
Storm Point
- Added two Mixtape maps based on new POIs (ZEUS Station and Wattson’s Pylon)
- Addressed a number of bugs and rat spots
World system
- Players now respawn with the shields and weapons that they had when they were eliminated
- Body shield and helmet level are preserved
- Knockdown shield is reset to white
- Backpacks are removed
- Inventory will contain some ammo for their weapons, two syringes, and two shield cells
- Weapons are maintained, unless that weapon was a care package weapon, and all weapon attachments are removed, including from kitted weapons
- Replicator, Ring Console, and Survey Beacon spawn rates have returned to being even across all POIs
All mode changes in Apex Legends Season 19
Mixtape map rotation
Control
- Caustic Treatment and Siphon are out
- Barometer and Production Yard are in
Gun Run
- Skulltown and Fragment are out
- The Core is in
- New map: Wattson Treatment
TDM
- Fragment and Habitat are out
- Phase Runner is in
- New Map: Zeus Station
All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 19
- Closed an exploit that allowed players to survive ring damage longer than expected using the Phase Runner on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
- Death Boxes can no longer fall into unreachable areas - or lava
- Heat Shields can no longer stick to Tridents
- Heat Shields no longer provide protection above them on higher ground
- Holster weapon UI no longer appears when healing outside the ring
- Knockdown Shield FX no longer remains on while spectating
- Longbow’s Dawn’s Awakening skin no longer has visible barrel with scopes
- Nemesis’ Demon’s Whisper skin no longer obstructs player view
- Provisional badge icon restored on Ranked match summary screen
- Rarity display now updates after equipping from store or pack opening
- Resolved occasional “[UI] Array index 100000000 is out of range (array size 45)” error when launching the game
- Revenant now faces direction he is shooting in third person view
- Skydiving into an exiting respawn dropship will no longer propel the player along with it
- Squad sorting now consistent between HUD and Inventory
- Swapping to lower tiered armor after taking damage no longer requires refreshing the Death Box
Audio
- Resolved rare cases where the priority system would kill certain local player weapon sounds at an incorrect time
Graphics
- Fixed squads’ animated poses sometimes ghost slightly on each other
- PC
- Fixed Intel ARC graphics cards defaulting to suboptimal video settings
- Fixed issue with low resolution textures when using adaptive supersampling or after changing resolution
- PC DX12: fixed occasional bad triangle rendering on AMD cards
Legends
- Loba: Tactical is no longer canceled when thrown on a tower near Containment
- Mirage: resolved not breaking cloak sometimes when switching weapons
- Revenant
- Assassin’s instinct
- Digital threats now highlight enemies after being highlighted by Assassin’s Instinct
- Fixed cases where enemies were not being highlighted correctly
- Highlight no longer interferes with other legend highlights
- Highlight now applies to Mirage decoys
- Forged Shadows shroud no longer gets stuck on indefinitely (previous hotfix)
- Wattson: fences now collapse when the round ends, preventing ongoing damage audio in post-match screen
All quality of life changes in Apex Legends Season 19
- Added Offscreen Portraits setting
- Caustic: restored “Shield Cracked” VO in German
- Firing Range: blue Nessie stays hidden for now… but a new challenger has appeared
- Implemented additional security measures
- Improved PC controller support
- Controller input will no longer be processed when a different window has focus
- Added native support for PS4 and PS5 Bluetooth-connected controllers. Players who have been relying on Steam Input to use PS4 and PS5 controllers over Bluetooth should disable that setting in Steam.
- Mixtape: assists are now awarded for Assisted Kills by ALL Teammates in modes where multiple squads are teamed together
- Pings
- Ping Enemies on the map: double-clicking the Ping Button will place an Enemy Ping on the map at that position
- Reply to Enemy Pings with Ok, Hold On, and Wait ping reply options
- Rampart: players can now pick up their amped walls while in placement mode
- Revenant
- Add vibration support when Forged Shadows shield is damaged, and when the shield reforms or breaks
- Improve vibration support when charging Shadow Pounce
Localized audio
Localized audio is being moved out of the base game package on PlayStation. Users who play Apex Legends in languages other than English will need to download the free Additional Content pack that contains the audio for their preferred language. In-game text is not impacted by this change.
That's all there is to know about Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more news regarding Apex Legends.