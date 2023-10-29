Apex Legends to introduce massive gameplay changes in Season 19

Respawn Entertainment, with its new Apex Legends Season 19 gameplay trailer, has definitely hit it out of the park. Showcasing new additions and some due changes, the update is packed with content, featuring not only a new Legend but also a whole range of map and ranked updates. The community is quite apprehensive and yet quite excited about some of the new gameplay changes they will soon see.

Apex Legends is set to introduce a revolutionary change to respawns. This will undoubtedly change the meta, and how the game is played at the core level. Above all, it will change the tides of how the professional scene will take control of the title moving forward. To get a more detailed brief, read below.

Respawn changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Apex Legends Season 19 will bring a massive change to the respawn function in the game. As per newly revealed information, the following changes will be implemented upon the season's release:

Players will respawn with the Armor Level they died with (Common, Rare, Epic, Gold, and Heirloom).

They will respawn with both their weapons, provided they were non-crate, i.e., non-care-package weapons.

Players will also receive two additional stacks of ammo for both their weapons upon respawning after death.

The respawn changes by themselves are going to be game-changing. While it seems like a fine addition on paper, the amount of respawns and hordes of players that teams will have to face will be 2x. Essentially, all players, provided they have a Support Class Legend in their team, will have multiple lives throughout the course of a match.

Noy only will this change make for extremely chaotic pub matches, but the Ranked scene, and most importantly, the professional esports scene, will undergo a definite change of strategy and pace.

Furthermore, this new change encourages having Support Legends on the team. The Support Class, despite being small in number, was already one of the most powerful in the game. Hence, these new implementations will skyrocket their pick rate in Season 19.

Replicator and Supply Drop changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Replicator changes

A massive change being implemented in Apex Legends Season 19 is the permanently removal of Digital Threat from the crafting rotation. The said sight has been quite a hot topic of controversy for the past few seasons, and with the latest Bangalore nerfs, and the lack of Digital Threats, the game should be on a more even playing field.

Supply Drop changes

Moving forward with Season 19, all Supply Drops will ensure that there is at least one slot featuring an Heirloom-tier weapon. This is a great quality-of-life change in the game.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.