Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event: Release date, skins, and more

The Apex Legends community has been awaiting a new Collection Event after the release of Season 19. Fortunately, news of a Uprising Collection Event being in the works has surfaced over social media websites such a X (previously Twitter), Reddit, and others. HYPERMYST, a popular Apex Legends dataminer in the community, has found information that strongly hints at the release of this new event in merely a month's time.

In this article, players will get a brief on what's coming, the expected release date of the Uprising Collection Event, any associated news regarding it, and its possible rewards.

When is the Uprising Collection Event releasing for Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

As per HYPERMYST, the Uprising Collection Event for Apex Legends will be released on December 5, 2023. The dataminer has a history of being correct with these estimations. However, until official news circulates regarding the same, the release date for the event remains speculative.

The latest Doppelgangers event saw incredible success, especially with the introduction of a new Revenant Prestige skin upon his rebirth. We expect nothing less from the Uprising event as a fair bit of content seems to be in store for the community.

All skins releasing with the Uprising Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 18

Expand Tweet

From the leaked information, we gather that the following Legends will receive in-game cosmetics with the upcoming event:

Bangalore

Gibraltar

Valkyrie

Ballistic

Mirage

Bloodhound

Mad Maggie

Seer

Vantage

Furthermore, eight weapons will also receive their due share of Epic and Legendary rarity skins. These include cosmetics for:

Havoc

L-STAR

Charge Rifle

Peacekeeper

Spitfire LMG

Flatline

Wingman

Triple Take

C.A.R. SMG

The rest of the event packs will go on to feature unique banner frames, skydive emotes, and other goodies.

What is the Heirloom tier reward for Uprising Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 19?

Expand Tweet

The reward for completing the entirety of the Uprising Collection will be Loba's very own new Prestige skin, the Apex Lycanthrope. Here, completion essentially means buying out the entire 24-pack Collection.

Upon doing so, players will be provided instantaneous access to Loba's Apex Lycanthrope along with a few other goodies, which include:

One exclusive upgradable Loba Prestige cosmetic A unique skydive trail A unique pose

Buying out the entirety of the Collection Event will bring up the cost to a total of approximately $170. We urge players to make use of all Crafting Materials they can get a hold of to bring down the price point. Furthermore, the in-game store also has cheaper deals available, make sure to check those out.

To buy at full price, the following coin packages have to be purchased to fulfill collecting the entire event's cosmetics:

10,000 Apex Coins at $ 99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $ 59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.