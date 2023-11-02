When does Apex Legends x Post Malone event go live? Release date and time across all regions

The Apex Legends community is incredibly hyped as the title is set to have a collaboration with popular rapper Post Malone. The musician teased an upcoming in-game event by releasing a small video on X (previously Twitter). Not only has the post taken the internet by surprise, but it has left the entire Apex Legends community speechless with excitement.

The Apex Legends x Post Malone crossover is one of the biggest video game and entertainment crossovers. To get more details about it, keep reading.

Apex Legends x Post Malone event release date and time across all regions

The Post Malone event in Apex Legends is set to be the greatest collaboration the title has ever seen since its release. While a whole lot has not been uncovered, players are expecting a range of new cosmetics and even an in-game concert.

Post Malone has confirmed that the event would go live on November 7, 2023, i.e., just within the span of a week after the release of Season 19: Ignite.

Following the traditional pattern of updates, we believe the event update will go live at 10:00 a.m. PT. Players around the world can consult this list of time zones for a more accurate estimate:

Pacific Time (PT): November 7, 2023, at 10:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 10:00 am Mountain Time (MT): November 7, 2023, at 11:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 11:00 am Central Time (CT): November 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 7, 2023, at 1:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 1:00 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm Central European Time (CET): November 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 7, 2023, at 7:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 7, 2023, at 9:30 pm

November 7, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 8, 2023, at 12:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 12:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 8, 2023, at 1:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 1:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 8, 2023, at 2:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 2:00 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 8, 2023, at 4:00 am

What can we expect from the Apex Legends x Post Malone crossover?

First and foremost, based on previous events, the community definitely has a set of limited-time cosmetics coming their way, similar to that of a Collection Event. Furthermore, players are expecting a Fortnite-style concert to take place in the game. A brand-new LTM might also be in the works.

Players must note that until the official reveal of the event on November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PT, there is no concrete evidence as to what will arrive with this mega-crossover.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.