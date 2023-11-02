Apex Legends players discovers new respawn exploit in Season 19

As we step into the high-octane Season 19 of Apex Legends, the community has discovered a new exploit that provides extremely overpowered gear to players. New gameplay changes have made this possible, leading to a number of players using this exploit to gain an unfair advantage in the game, resulting in them winning multiple Ranked matches online.

Despite such circumstances, Season 19 of Apex has been well-received by the player base overall. The addition of a whole surge of content, paired with favorable balance changes catering to the community's needs has definitely been the highlight of the Season until now.

Below, players will find a detailed brief on the new exploit and all associated details.

New respawn exploit in Apex Legends Season 19 provides free high-tier armor to players

A popular Apex Legends content creator, JSavageW, took to X (previously Twitter) to showcase the use of an extremely overpowered exploit. With this, players can simply die and respawn multiple times after they secure a high rarity armor in the game, offering their teammates the same rarity of armor without actually grinding for it, or looting it from a bin.

In a nutshell, the new respawn changes implemented in Season 19 allow dead players to respawn while preserving the same rarity of the armor they died with. While that is all well and good, what happens is that the dead players leave behind the residual high-rarity armor in their death-boxes which can be looted by their teammates.

While it might not seem like a big deal, finding a squad full of Level 3 rarity armor off-drop is simply not ideal when your entire team is on common rarity armor. Using this exploit merely has zero risk and a very high reward, something that can never be a favorable outcome in a game like Apex Legends.

JSavageW also offered an easy solution to the problem, however, there are much more complicated problems that will arise because of the base issus. Core mechanics of the game will be disrupted if such solutions are taken into consideration, and this includes armor-swapping, without which, the game would simply lose its original essence.

Respawn Entertainment has not yet addressed the situation, but information about the exploit has spread across multiple social media platforms such as X, Reddit, and YouTube will definitely bring the issue to the developers' radar. Judging by previous exploit fixes, we are sure that Respawn will quickly patch this problem out with a feasible solution.

Numerous pros have weighed in with respect to the new respawn changes, and most of them appear to be unhappy about it. Only time will tell whether the new mechanic will be boon for the game's competitive integrity.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.