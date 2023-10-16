Apex Legends teases Post Malone crossover in Season 19

Popular rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone, in a recent post, announced an upcoming collaboration with Apex Legends. He proceeded to drop a teaser showcasing his appearance in the game calling for a revive. The upcoming collaboration has been confirmed to be released on November 7, 2023, across all regions.

Post Malone has hosted multiple streams playing Apex Legends and also quoted the game as his favorite in multiple interviews. The latest news of the upcoming collaboration with Apex Legends has fans stumped and excited with anticipation for the upcoming event.

This article provides a detailed brief of the possible collaboration, as hinted in the rapper's post.

What to expect from Post Malone crossover in Apex Legends

Post Malone's latest post on X (previously Twitter) in which he says, "Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem," hints that the upcoming event will be action-packed. While the game has never seen anything but action-packed LTMs and events, the community is wondering if the collaboration could indeed be something different.

Malone released his fifth album ‘AUSTIN’ this year, leading to speculation that Respawn Entertainment might possibly be hosting a concert featuring the artist within the game. This resonates with how Fortnite has, time and time again, hosted massive online concerts with surprise guests like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmallow, to name a few.

The new event could possibly also be a segway into releasing another Collection Event, meaning yet another Heirloom for the community. However, that is entirely speculation on our part and nothing of the sort has been confirmed by Respawn or EA.

Post Malone has contributed tremendously to the growth of Apex. From casually streaming with popular content creators such as iiTzTimmy, aceu, sikes, and others, the artist is also responsible for successfully conducting a tournament, raising over $76,000 solely for charity.

His upcoming collaboration will undoubtedly be met with immeasurable success. For more updates on Apex Legends news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.