Lifeline reportedly receiving a rework in Apex Legends 

New leaks from Osvaldatore, a trustworthy data miner in the Apex Legends community, suggest that Lifeline, the veteran Support Legend in the game, will reportedly receive a rework in upcoming seasons. Prior to the release of Revenant Reborn, no Legend had received a rework during their tenure in Respawn Entertainment's shooter.

With Revenant Reborn's release in Apex Legends, not every season will see the release of a new Legend.

When will Lifeline receive a rework or be reborn in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

While we do not have any official confirmation, the leaks from Osvaldatore suggest that Lifeline Reborn's rework will make its way to the live build of Apex Legends by the next year, around Season 22.

As we progress through the seasons in the game, a number of Legends and their kits have become redundant in the meta. One of them is Lifeline. A rework, or a buff, is very much required.

Lifeline, who lost her Resurrection Shield in the early days of the title, has fallen out of meta and is almost one of the least picked Legends right now. Since Newcastle's release, her pick rate has plummeted to the ground.

Newcastle provided much more utility, better cover, and tons of defensive armaments to help protect his team, while Lifeline merely offered a healing drone, D.O.C. Furthermore, while Lifeline's Combat Revive is unique to her kit, Newcastle has a similar revive mechanic, which is a far safer alternative and is definitely more useful during a team fight.

Charge Rifle reportedly being tested with Turbocharger

Expand Tweet

Turbocharger, a hop-up in Apex Legends solely used for the Havoc and Devotion, is reportedly being tested for the Charge Rifle to reduce its wind-up time. This hop-up removed both the Havoc's and the Devotion's slow wind-up time and made them fully functioning rifles and LMGs.

The recent changes to the Charge Rifle, which has turned it into a projectile weapon, have significantly increased its skill ceiling. From being one of the most-used weapons to being among the least used, the rifle might receive the Turbocharger buff to make it a bit easier to handle.

The Charge Rifle's wind-up time is extremely slow, and with this reported buff, the weapon might see much more playtime in the game.