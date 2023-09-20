News of an upcoming Doppelgangers Collection Event in the works has got the Apex Legends community excited. Popular data miner and leaker in the Apex Legends community, Kralrindo, has found sources for a whole new event coming within the game. The event is said to introduce not just fresh sets of cosmetics but also will reportedly release a brand-new Prestige Skin for Revenant.

Our article will cover all the possible details associated with these leaks and provide the best-speculated timeline for the release of this event. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

When is the Doppelgangers Collection Event releasing for Apex Legends?

As per the data mined information, Kralrindo has not been able to confirm a specific release date for the Doppelgangers Collection Event.

However, we speculate that after a successful run with the Harbingers event, the developer might schedule the upcoming Collection Event to feature around the game's Halloween update, i.e., between October 17, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

All skins releasing with the Doppelgangers Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 18

From the leaked information, we gather that the following Legends will receive in-game cosmetics with the upcoming event:

Ash

Fuse

Valkyrie

Lifeline

Mirage

Newcastle

Pathfinder

Wraith

Vantage

Furthermore, eight weapons will also receive their due share of Epic and Legendary rarity skins. These include cosmetics for:

G7 Scout

Hemlok Burst AR

Spitfire LMG

Mastiff Shotgun

Sentinel

Wingman

Prowler SMG

C.A.R. SMG

The rest of the Event packs will feature unique banner frames, emotes, skydive emotes, and other goodies.

What is the Heirloom tier reward for Doppelgangers Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 18?

The final reward for completing the entire Doppelgangers Collection Event will be Revenant's very own Prestige skin. To unlock this, players will have to collect all 24 Event skins, either by using Crafting Metals or purchasing 24 Event Packs.

Upon collecting all 24 Event cosmetics, players will receive immediate access to Revenant Reborn's very first Prestige Skin bundle, which will include:

One exclusive upgradable Revenant Reborn Prestige cosmetic A unique skydive trail A unique pose

To unlock the entire Collection Event, players will need to spend approximately $170 or the equivalent amount in their local currency. The following coin packages have to be purchased to fulfill collecting the entire event's cosmetics:

10,000 Apex Coins at $ 99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $ 59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Free reward tracker

The upcoming event is also set to feature a free reward tracker, the rewards for which can be unlocked by completing event challenges. The speculated highlights of this tracker include:

An Epic Nemesis skin An Epic Horizon skin An Epic Weapon charm An Epic Holospray

Below is an attached image for the free Nemesis skin:

Players must keep in mind that a data miner has leaked this information, and until there's official confirmation from Respawn Entertainment, all aspects of this release should be considered speculative.

