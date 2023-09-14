Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event: Release date, skins, and more

Apex Legends Season 18 is set to introduce a brand-new event, the Harbingers Collection Event, featuring a whole range of fresh cosmetics for players to unlock in-game. The latest trailer showcased by Respawn Entertainment displays the extremely well-crafted skins and the introduction of a brand-new map revamp for World's Edge.

The patch notes for the event update have been released, and they highlight some great changes coming the player's way with the new update.

Ranging from weaponry changes to Legend balancing, the latter half of Season 18 will definitely see the surge of a brand new Legend meta. For a more detailed brief, read the article below.

When is the Harbingers Collection Event

releasing for Apex Legends?

The Harbingers Collection Event will be released on September 19, 2023, around 10 am PT/ 1 am ET/ 6 pm BST, and will remain active until October 3, 2023. Following the tracks of previous Collection Events, the upcoming update will feature the release of 24 in-game cosmetics, which are newly designed.

The event's ultimate reward will be Fuse's Heirloom, the Razor's Edge. Released in Season 8 of the game, Fuse was long overdue for his share of the glory of receiving an Heirloom in Apex Legends.

Skins releasing with the Harbingers Collection Event in Apex Legends Season 18

With the early patch notes, the developers confirmed the release of the following Legendary skins with the event update:

Ash

Bangalore

Gibraltar

Fuse

Seer

Bloodhound

Along with these Legends, the following weapons will also receive brand-new cosmetics matching the Legends' cosmetic theme:

Charge Rifle

Prowler

Rampage

Nemesis

Alternator

Longbow

How to unlock Fuse's Heirloom in Harbingers Collection Event in Apex Legends?

To unlock Fuse's Heirloom, the Razor's Edge, players must buy out the entire cosmetic bundle released with the event. This implies that all 24 cosmetics must be unlocked by players in order to unveil Fuse's Heirloom.

Since players need a total of 24 Harbinger Event Packs in order to obtain every single item, the total cost will be 16,800 Apex Coins or an approximate valuation of $170. Essentially, the cost-break in terms of Apex Coins will be as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $ 99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $ 59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Players can try these two methods for economizing their Heirloom purchase:

Use all of their Crafting Metals in order to unlock the maximum amount of Epic rarity skins within the event. Make use of the showcased Store bundles, which are offered at a discounted price in contrast to directly purchasing the Event packs.

Harbingers Collection Event free reward tracker

The event will also feature a free reward tracker, incentivizing players to play the game and earn a number of in-game goodies for free. A daily total of 1400 points can be earned, essentially allowing players to complete this entire reward panel in four days.

The highlights include:

Four unique limited-time badges

Two epic holo sprays

One charm

Epic rarity Sentinel skin

skin Epic rarity Mad Maggie skin

