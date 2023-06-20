How to unlock Horizon's Heirloom in Apex Legends

Horizon is the latest character in Apex Legends to receive a personal heirloom. The legend was first introduced to the game in its seventh season, and ten seasons later, she has joined the elusive list of figures with an Heirloom for a melee weapon. The exclusive cosmetic has been added via a new in-game event called Dressed to Kill.

The event will add 24 skins to the game, which will not be available once its two-week timer runs out. More details about the limited-timed event are in this article.

How to unlock Gravity Maw in Apex Legends

The Dressed to Kill update features a game mode called Armed and Dangerous, nerfs to Seer, and an exclusive in-game store called Mythic Store, where players can purchase 24 cosmetics that will not be added to any Apex Legends store in the future. The same store also features Horizon's Heirloom, Gravity Maw.

There are two ways to unlock the latest heirloom. One of the options is to participate in the new Dressed to Kill event and purchase all of the aforementioned 24 cosmetics added as part of its collection. Apex Coins or Crafting Metals can be used to make the transactions. After buying all the available cosmetics, Horizon's Heirloom will automatically be added to your inventory as a bonus reward.

The second method to get Gravity Maw is by waiting for it to arrive at the Mythic Store after the Dressed to Kill event ends. The heirloom will be available for purchase from the store for a total of 150 Heirloom Shards, which are unlocked via Apex Packs. Each player is guaranteed at least one pack of shards once they have opened 500 Apex Packs.

However, opting for the first method would be cheaper for most players if they do not have enough Heirloom Shards. Purchasing and opening tons of Apex Packs will cost more than buying the latest 24 cosmetics in the game.

The Dressed to Kill event is live from June 20 at 10 am PT and is scheduled to be available in the game for two weeks, ending on July 4. The latest update, which adds the event, is available to download on all platforms, including PC (Steam and EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Players should remember that Heirlooms in Apex Legends do not alter any gameplay and are only for cosmetic use. Buying skins is a way to support the developers.

