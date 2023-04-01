Apex Legends might be getting a new progression system in future updates

A new leak regarding Apex Legends has surfaced recently, strongly indicating a new progression system being implemented with the hiring of a new game designer. The initial implementation regarding the Prestige Level-Cap system was supposedly the only progression-related update the game was going to have in the near future, however, things seem to have changed.

The most recent tweet from @alphaINTEL suggests that Respawn is hiring a new "Progression" game designer to make a few changes to the recently added Prestige system in Apex Legends. News of what changes might be coming with a new game designer joining the ranks is still unclear.

Apex Legends' Prestige level-cap system

The original level cap in Apex Legends was 100, which swiftly increased to 500 within a year; however, since that update, the level cap has stayed stagnant for a long while.

During much of that time, both casual and pro players have been asking for an update to the level cap, hoping to achieve a small quality of life change.

With the release of Season 14, on August 9, 2022, Apex incremented its level cap from 500 to 2000. Essentially, players will be able to loop through levels 1-500 three additional times. Each time you progress to a new tier, the color and design of your level badge will change to represent which Prestige tier you’re on.

The increase in the level cap brings with it the added benefit of being able to earn more Apex packs. With the current level cap being 2000, players can effectively earn up to 544 packs as they complete the progression, guaranteeing an heirloom. Leveling up will also grant more Legend tokens to players, which can be used to unlock Legends as well as some cosmetic items.

With over six months passing by since the last level cap update in Apex Legends on August 9, 2022, players have been quickly grinding through, almost finishing up their progression in the Prestige system.

Many have already burned through the second tier of Prestige levels and are on their way to finishing the third as well.

The community is overjoyed at knowing more changes are coming to the game. For a long time, casual and pro players alike were expressing their concerns about the stagnant nature of the game.

