What is the new level cap in Apex Legends Season 14?

With the fourteenth season of Apex Legends just around the corner, EA has been dropping announcements as to what will be coming to the game along with the new season. One of the announcements that has many dedicated players excited is the news regarding a change in the number of levels one can have on their account.

While it may not seem like a big deal to a lot of players, an increase in the number of levels players can earn on their account has a huge impact. This increase gives players who have been grinding the game for a long time more incentive to continue playing as they can now earn more rewards from increasing their level.

But what does this mean for the future of the game? Will this increase in level cap have any other effects on the long-time playerbase of Apex Legends? Most importantly, when will it come into effect? Luckily, information regarding the fourteenth season of the game has already been announced.

Apex Legends Season 14: Everything we know so far

A screenshot of the new King's Canyon in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Regarding the new level cap, EA has announced that the amount of levels players can have on their account will increase from 500 to 2,000. This is four times the amount of the previous cap, which means that players will have a drastically increased level grind.

This also increases the rewards players can obtain via leveling up. Apex Legends has always given players free rewards for simply playing the game. However, these rewards have sharply decreased for those who had reached the old level cap of 500. This means that veteran players will soon be able to earn more free Apex Packs.

A new Legend will also be joining the game's roster in Season 14. Vantage is a sniper-oriented legend who will function as an excellent choice for players prioritizing observation of their surroundings, with everything in her kit revolving around tracking the changes around her.

This new season will be named "Hunted." This fits the theme of the new Legend quite nicely, given Vantage's tracking abilities. However, the level cap and a new Legend are not the only things coming in this new season. A rework of the classic map, King's Canyon, is also in the pipeline for Apex Legends.

Many balancing changes can also be expected. Some of the more controversial decisions revolve around switching the ammo types of certain guns. For example, the Wingman will now require sniper ammo. The Spitfire is another weapon many players use, and it will now require light ammo.

With everything coming to the game in Season 14, it is bound to be one of the biggest changes to the game yet. From modifying classic maps and guns to the new level cap, Hunted will leave the game indistinguishable from previous seasons. This new update will come to live servers on August 9.

