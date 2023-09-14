Apex Legends Harbinger Collection Event patch notes: All weapon changes, Legends, and more

The Harbinger Collection Event update for Apex Legends is queued to be released on September 19, 2023. With it, the game is set to introduce some much-needed balance and meta changes, affecting the core gameplay. Numerous Legends and the controversial Nemesis are set to receive a number of nerfs with this update.

Paired with the Harbingers Collection Event, Season 18's mid-season update is set to be released with a bang. Our article will lay down the patch notes following Season 18's mid-season update.

Fans are excited for a breath of fresh air, as the Legend and weapon balancing changes will definitely bring forth a new meta within the game.

Apex Legends Season Harbinger Collection Event patch notes

With an array of changes docketed, Season 18's Harbinger Collection Event and the mid-season patch will definitely shake up the meta in Apex Legends.

BALANCE UPDATES

Weapon Crafting rotation

30-30 Repeater enters the crafter

RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter

Replicator Changes

Mozambique returns to floor loot

Nemesis returns to floor loot

General Changes

Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches

Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI’s (ex.the center of Countdown on World’s Edge) into the global loot pool

Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Weapons

Nemesis Burst AR

Damage reduced to 16 (was 17)

ADS recoil increased

Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Legends

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster

Tactical deployment speed increased

Horizon

Gravity Lift

Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)

Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%

Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)

Rampart

Amped Cover

Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s)

Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall

Revenant

Forged Shadows

Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s)

Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks

Shadow Pounce

Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground

Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Maps and Ranked

MAPS

World’s Edge After Dark added to LTM

RANKED

Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023

Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels

Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced

Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Bug Fixes

Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX

Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy

Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs

Audio

Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart's mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end

Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio

Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range

Olympus

New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man’s Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus

Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident

PC DX12

Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions

Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset

LEGENDS

Ash’s Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound

Bloodhound’s Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible

Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced

Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive

Seer’s Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities

Vantage’s Spotter’s Lens restored in Firing Range

Valkyrie’s Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually

Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher

Revenant

Forged Shadows

Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points in Apex Legends

Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud

Mad Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud

Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark now applies when you hit his shroud

Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active

No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship

Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early

Restored highlight from Assassin’s Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed

Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge

QUALITY OF LIFE

Bloodhound can see Revenant’s Forged Shadows activation point in Apex Legends

Firing Range Supply Boxes now sort weapons by type for easy access

Loba’s Black Market now sorts weapons by type for easy access

Improvements to how our audio engine dispatches and prioritizes audio voices

More accurate shadow rendering for legends and weapons in-game menus

PC DX12: implemented new RHI (Rendering Hardware Interface) rendering backend

