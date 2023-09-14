Apex Legends Harbinger Collection Event patch notes: All weapon changes, Legends, and more

The Harbinger Collection Event update for Apex Legends is queued to be released on September 19, 2023. With it, the game is set to introduce some much-needed balance and meta changes, affecting the core gameplay. Numerous Legends and the controversial Nemesis are set to receive a number of nerfs with this update.
Paired with the Harbingers Collection Event, Season 18's mid-season update is set to be released with a bang. Our article will lay down the patch notes following Season 18's mid-season update.
Fans are excited for a breath of fresh air, as the Legend and weapon balancing changes will definitely bring forth a new meta within the game.
Apex Legends Season Harbinger Collection Event patch notes
With an array of changes docketed, Season 18's Harbinger Collection Event and the mid-season patch will definitely shake up the meta in Apex Legends.
BALANCE UPDATES
Weapon Crafting rotation
- 30-30 Repeater enters the crafter
- RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter
Replicator Changes
- Mozambique returns to floor loot
- Nemesis returns to floor loot
General Changes
- Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches
- Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI’s (ex.the center of Countdown on World’s Edge) into the global loot pool
Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Weapons
Nemesis Burst AR
- Damage reduced to 16 (was 17)
- ADS recoil increased
Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Legends
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster
- Tactical deployment speed increased
Horizon
- Gravity Lift
- Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)
- Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%
- Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)
Rampart
- Amped Cover
- Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s)
- Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s)
- Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks
- Shadow Pounce
- Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground
Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Maps and Ranked
MAPS
- World’s Edge After Dark added to LTM
RANKED
Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023
- Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels
- Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced
Apex Legends Season 18 Harbinger Collection Event update - Bug Fixes
- Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX
- Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy
- Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs
Audio
- Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart's mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end
- Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio
- Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range
Olympus
- New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man’s Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus
- Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident
PC DX12
- Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions
- Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset
LEGENDS
- Ash’s Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound
- Bloodhound’s Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible
- Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced
- Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive
- Seer’s Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities
- Vantage’s Spotter’s Lens restored in Firing Range
- Valkyrie’s Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually
- Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points in Apex Legends
- Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud
- Mad Maggie’s Warlord’s Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud
- Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark now applies when you hit his shroud
- Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active
- No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship
- Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early
- Restored highlight from Assassin’s Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed
- Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Bloodhound can see Revenant’s Forged Shadows activation point in Apex Legends
- Firing Range Supply Boxes now sort weapons by type for easy access
- Loba’s Black Market now sorts weapons by type for easy access
- Improvements to how our audio engine dispatches and prioritizes audio voices
- More accurate shadow rendering for legends and weapons in-game menus
- PC DX12: implemented new RHI (Rendering Hardware Interface) rendering backend
For more Apex Legends content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.