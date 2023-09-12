"The GOAT of Apex Legends": Pro players commend ImperialHal on winning ALGS Championship 2023

TSM fans are overjoyed as their favorite team secured an emphatic victory in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship 2023. Pro players and the community are celebrating TSM's success under the careful and methodical in-game leadership of team captain ImperialHal. After struggling in the past few tournaments, the team has emerged from the depths and showcased their capabilities as a consolidated unit.

Popular NRG in-game leader (IGL), sweetdreams, went on X (previously Twitter) to display his admiration and respect for fellow IGL TSM's ImperialHal:

"If any human on earth ever calls anyone else but @ImperialHal the GOAT of apex legends they are delusional."

Rivals on the battlefield, NRG sweet couldn't help but appreciate the impeccable leadership displayed by ImperialHal during the final circles of the ALGS games.

TSM wins ALGS Championship 2023 after hard-fought victory

.As discussed above, TSM have endured a tough season since the past ALGS Championship. With unforeseen in-game events often butchering their chance at the title, fans are exuberant with TSM finally getting a taste of glory.

While statistics can't determine results at the ALGS Championship, judging by the last-ring callouts, ImperialHal's composure and adept decision-making definitely were some of the biggest winning factors.

While TSM's performance in the early games during the final round did seem shaky, under the guidance of Hal, both his teammates, Reps and Verhulst, displayed their absolute best.

From barely qualifying for the finals to crowning themselves as champions, 100T's ex-pro player and content creator, NiceWigg, expressed his admiration for Hal and his team.

Fans and pro players flocked to X to gush over ImperialHal and his much-deserved win. His perseverance through various phases of the competition has definitely bore fruit.

Reps and Verhulst also deserve their flowers. With two outstanding teammates following the commands of an impeccable leader, the team fought tooth and nail to etch their name on the ALGS winning list.

As im_b_rad says, the crowd's reaction is more than enough to solidify the momentous spectacle of the ALGS Championship 2023 finals. Furthermore, TSM have set exceptionally high standards in the history of Apex Legends championships. From being stuck in 15th position to clinching the ultimate prize, the team not only dismantled the entire meta of Season 18 but also roared to first position with an off-meta composition.

It is entirely undisputed that TSM, with their victory in the Apex Legends Global series of 2023, is the best Apex Legends team the world has to offer. Ardent patrons of TSM understand the gravity of this well-deserved achievement

With a successful championship on his mantle, ImperialHal becomes the highest-earning Apex Legends player in the game's history, followed by his teammates, Reps and Verhulst.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.