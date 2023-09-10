"You broke the narrative": iiTzTimmy garners praise for finishing fourth at Apex Legends Global Series despite being primarily known for streaming

While TSM may have taken the top spot at this year's Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS), Twitch streamer and content creator Timothy "iiTzTimmy" is being praised by fans for coming fourth, beating big names such as FaZe Clan and NRG. While it was clear that he was proficient as a gamer based on his amazing on-camera skills while streaming, a fourth-place finish at a major tournament makes it apparent why many organizations have tried to sign him.

Many esports professionals are heaping praise on iiTzTimmy, with FURIA's Mac "Albralelie" noting how he'd had broken the mold by not only being good at making content but also performing so well at the highest competitive level in Apex Legends' Global Series.

Albralelie wrote:

"You broke the narrative of being a content andy and proved that you're still one of the best. Honestly, I'm incredibly impressed with how you guys played. Well done man, excited to see your teams growth in year 4 and beyond."

Expand Tweet

"Next time we will win it all": iiTzTimmy promises to do better at the next Apex Legends Global Series

With over 2.7 million followers on Twitch, iiTzTimmy is one of the most popular FPS streamers on this platform. He is known for playing games such as Valorant and Apex Legends. An all-around gamer, he even clinched first place at this year's AT&T Annihilator Cup, where he went up against top streamers and dominated not one but four games: Fortnite, CS: GO, Apex Legends, and Street Fighter 6.

His performance at the ALGS Last Chance Qualifiers was also praiseworthy, as he dominated this tournament. He led The Dojo to victory over a number of teams, including FURIA Esports, who were the runners-up at 2022's Apex Legends Global Series.

To the excitement of fans, it appears that this is not the end of the road for iiTzTimmy, as promised to do better and "win it all" in the next tournament, which means the Twitch streamer will be continuing his journey as a pro player. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote:

"4th place at our first International LAN! Didn’t end the way we wanted but very proud of my teammates and everything we’ve gone through. I love them so much and all my supporters so thank you for believing in us. Next time we will win it all"

As mentioned before, other teams, streamers, and esports professionals have heaped praise on him. Here are a couple of reactions to his post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While esports professionals taking to streaming on Twitch and YouTube is not necessarily new, a streamer going and taking on some of the best players in a competitive game does not happen that often, which is why iiTzTimmy's achievement at the ALGS is so noteworthy.