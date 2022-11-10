Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy joins esports organization 100 Thieves

Apex Legends and Valorant streamer Timothy "iiTzTimmy" has officially joined the American esports giant 100 Thieves. The popular FPS Twitch streamer released a small cryptic clip on Twitter two days ago that featured the word "Wednesday" near its end, hinting at an announcement.

When the day arrived, Timothy declared that he had joined 100 Thieves by posting a picture of a shirt from the organization. The official Twitter account of the group also released a video announcement featuring a plethora of content creators such as, Fuslie, Kyedae, and CouRage, welcoming him.

Fellow streamers and gaming personalities congratulate iiTzTimmy on joining 100 Thieves

As a master of FPS games, it is no wonder that the recently joined Peter Park welcomed iiTzTimmy by replying to his tweet by calling him a "king."

Streamers such as Felxinja were in awe of the announcement video, praising it for its effects, and Bobin agreed with the NRG content creator by calling it "goated."

NRG Flexinja @flexinja @100Thieves @iiTzTimmy this was so well made holaYYY + the leslie switch part was too good @100Thieves @iiTzTimmy this was so well made holaYYY + the leslie switch part was too good 💀

Valorant content creator and former captain of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, Hiko, welcomed the streamer.

Valkyrae, one of the three co-owners of the org, also congratulated him on the move.

Other 100 Thieves content creators and professional players such as Leslie "Fuslie," Asuna, Tarik, and others enthusiastically welcomed him to the "fam:"

leslie @fuslie @iiTzTimmy @100Thieves @higround YESSS LET'S GOOOO 100T TIMMMMMYYY :') feels like I've been waiting for this for YEARS AND IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!! WELCOME TO THE 100T FAM 🥳🥳 @iiTzTimmy @100Thieves @higround YESSS LET'S GOOOO 100T TIMMMMMYYY :') feels like I've been waiting for this for YEARS AND IT HAS FINALLY HAPPENED!! WELCOME TO THE 100T FAM 🥳🥳 💯

A plethora of other streamers, gaming personalities, and content creators from across the globe came out to celebrate the occasion:

iiTzTimmy journey prior to joining 100 Thieves

iiTzTimmy created his Twitch account way back in 2013 but only became a partner of the platform in December 2019 after gaining widespread popularity by playing Respawn's battle royale, Apex Legends. The streamer's skillful gameplay and the energy he brought to his regular streams caught the eye of the gaming community as prominent content creators such as Aceu started to take an interest in him.

With his catchphrase "Built different," as well as a loyal fanbase that regarded him as an aimbot for his technical skills in most shooters, iiTzTimmy's would go on to raise the bar in terms of streaming video games. He played Apex Legends for 55 hours straight to get a fresh account from Bronze to Predator, which is the highest possible level, in a single stream.

Since then, he has undertaken a similarly wild challenge in Riot Games' tactical shooter Valorant, climbing from Iron to Radiant in 65 hours.

With over 2.5 million followers on Twitch, iiTzTimmy is a very popular streamer known for playing many FPS games. TwitchTracker notes that Apex Legends and Valorant are his most streamed titles overall, with over 4,000 and 2,000 hours spent in each.

He has also played a lot of Blizzard's recently released Overwatch 2, and fans can catch him on his regular channels streaming under the 100 Thieves banner starting today.

