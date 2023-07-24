"Let's f**king go!" - iiTzTimmy qualifies for Apex Legends Global Series Championship after a sensational performance, fans react

Apex Legends player and Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy, or simply Timmy, has once again left the gaming community in awe with his clutch performance during the North American Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ). His last-moment double kill managed to secure his team's spot in the much-awaited Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Championship Lan event.

Of course, iiTzTimmy couldn't have done it alone. He was joined by fellow pro players Tyler "Dezignful" and Alexander "Enemy." The trio is collectively called The Dojo. In fact, the moment they secured tickets to the ALGS Championship quickly went viral, with Timmy exclaiming:

"Let's f**king go!"

When will iiTzTimmy play in the ALGS Championship?

iiTzTimmy's clutch performance in the LCQ, with four kills, caught the gaming community's attention. Together, The Dojo demonstrated a formidable presence on the battlefield, collectively securing a total of nine kills, the second-highest in the lobby (behind Flat, who got 12).

The Dojo displayed their dominance in the LCQ 2023 by securing the highest points tally with an impressive 73 points, surpassing their closest rivals, DNO, by a remarkable 10-point margin.

For those wondering, the ALGS Championship will be held in Birmingham (UK) on September 6, 2023, featuring a grand total of 40 teams competing for glory. With a jaw-dropping prize pool of $2 million at stake, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of top-tier talent and intense competition in the world of Apex Legends.

Speaking in an interview, iiTzTimmy reacted by stating:

"With the amount of history I have in competitive Apex, and not only that, like the amount of hate our team, you know, obviously, we have our fans, but a lot of hate, a lot of doubt that we had on our team. A lot of people just thought we weren’t going to do well. But being able to prove we can do it and that we deserve this spot is just an incredible feeling.”

Fans react to the moment

Timmy and his team's latest achievement sparked many comments, particularly from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Earlier this month (July 2023), iiTzTimmy once again made waves in the gaming world by grabbing the headlines at the AT&T Annihilator Cup 2023. On the first day of the event, which involved Apex Legends, the talented streamer lived up to expectations by securing multiple kills and achieving remarkable victories.