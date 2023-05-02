Kick under fire after streamer goes on a racist rant against iiTzTimmy

The stake-backed streaming platform, Kick, has a track record of streamers causing chaos with their unfiltered content. Recently, a streamer named Teejay "Gorillaxdrip" went on a racist tirade against Timothy "iiTzTimmy," a content creator and professional Apex Legends player. The streamer made outrageous comments and made fun of his Asian background.

The video clip of the incident rapidly spread online and was subsequently shared by the popular online news channel @DramaAlert. As a result, Kick has banned Gorillaxdrip, although the exact length of the suspension is unclear.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert This small streamer is going viral for saying some crazy stuff towards iiTzTimmy #DramaAlert This small streamer is going viral for saying some crazy stuff towards iiTzTimmy #DramaAlert https://t.co/q0mGivNUxu

Streamer's racist rant against iiTzTimmy goes viral, streaming community reacts

Kick has determined that Gorillaxdrip was responsible for making offensive comments directed at iiTzTimmy. The motive behind his inflammatory outburst is uncertain. He has not yet commented on the ban and has been inactive on his social media accounts since last year.

The vitriolic rant from Gorillaxdrip was circulated on Twitter, and the video contained some racist and homophobic remarks. In the video, he exclaimed:

"Timmy don't even know how to make Kool-aid, you think I'm watching that lil' Asian b*tch? You think I'm watching that Asian b*tch? That little Chinese f*g. What? What? Bro, I will smack iiTzTimmy with my d**k across his Asian mother's forehead and throw some damn chopsticks at that stupid b*tch."

The outburst was the most recent addition to the extensive catalog of problematic streams on Kick. While the platform has frequently been chastised for its lax Terms of Service, it has suspended Gorillaxdrip, who had a modest following of just over 400 during his ban.

In response to the outburst, iiTzTimmy humorously shared his reaction by posting a video of the famous rapper 50 Cents. He tweeted:

The exceedingly racist clip elicited numerous responses from other members of the streaming community. Here are a few of them:

Timmy wins @iiTzTimmy The ones that don't do enough for themselves will always be the loudest about others.Timmy wins @iiTzTimmy The ones that don't do enough for themselves will always be the loudest about others.Timmy wins 👏👏

As mentioned, Kick has faced criticism for its lenient stance on certain content, despite having updated some of its policies. The website had a few questionable incidents, such as when Adin Ross, the most prominent creator on Kick, streamed a p*rnographic webpage during one of his live broadcasts.

Adin Ross has also been accused of spreading transphobic remarks during his streams on Kick. For those wondering, he was not banned on either of those occasions.

