"A very poor representation" - Adin Ross and Kick under fire after streamer berates female content creator

Adin Ross is facing renewed backlash following the circulation of a clip where he's seen body-shaming Twitch streamer Alex "Barelyyalex" during a livestream. Although Alex responded to the video by sarcastically thanking Adin for the free publicity of her OnlyFans, the internet has been quick to criticize Adin for his problematic remarks.

Syra "Syraphic," another Twitch streamer, has quote tweeted the relevant clip and stated that although she supports the value that Kick brings to content creators, Adin isn't a good representation of the platform due to his contentious behavior and controversial remarks, as she wrote:

"this combined with clearly transphobic views makes him a very poor representation of the platform."

What did Adin Ross say? Streamer in murky waters yet again

During one of Adin's recent Kick streams, he noted that Barelyyalex had responded to a news article involving Corinna Kopf and Adin. In her tweet, Alex criticized Adin, stating that he always looks to get extreme reactions and scathingly suggested that his mother didn't "hold" him enough as a child. Adin was enraged at this remark and stated:

"This fat bi*ch. I don't care. You know what? Imma say it. Alex, you fat bit*ch, you're always in my f**king replies with some negative sh*t. You're fat as f**k. You need to get bullied, I don't give a f**k, bi*ch. Listen to me, you f**king whale, get in the f**king treadmill, get in the f**king gym, and lose some f**king weight."

Over the past few months, Adin has faced criticism for his controversial behavior multiple times. Last week, he received backlash after sarcastically stating that his pronouns were "kill/them." Adin's "transphobic" rants were later addressed by Kick's advisor Trainwreckstv, who called it "unacceptable."

Adin Ross' comments during a recent livestream draw criticism

Adin Ross' latest rant has sparked widespread criticism due to his body-shaming remarks. Based on various social media reactions, there's a growing consensus within the Kick community that if the platform continues to allow Adin to make such statements without consequences, it could face challenges in securing sponsors. Here are some of the top reactions:

Adin Ross was recently involved in a controversial livestream where he hosted an online dating show. During the show, a male participant made an implicit r*pe joke that Adin Ross seemed to find acceptable. The incident raised questions about Adin's judgment and his ability to create a safe and inclusive environment for his viewers.

