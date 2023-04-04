Woman abruptly leaves Adin Ross' dating show after allegedly becoming uncomfortable by participants' vulgar and problematic "jokes"

Adin Ross is once again in hot waters after a woman who was called to attend one of his online dating shows abruptly left the call after participants' problematic jokes that have been labeled as overtly sexual and problematic by people on the internet.

Trigger warning: Mention of and threat of sexual assault.

Viewers and other members of the streaming community have shared clips of the incident and other relevant moments from the stream to support their argument. A Reddit post on r/LivestreamFail titled "Girl leaves Adin Ross's dating show after feeling uncomfortable by Adin's friends." has also gained significant traction online.

The Redditor even shared alleged screenshots from a woman named Ivy who mentioned rape jokes as part of the reason why she left the call. The alleged messages read:

Alleged Discord chats from the person accusing Adin Ross and his friends of making rape jokes (Image via @NoLongerWashedUp/Reddit)

Girl excuses herself from Adin Ross' dating show after participants make rape jokes

Adin Ross is a highly controversial streamer who has a track record of speaking and allowing people to say highly problematic things on his streams. Barely a couple of days ago he received a lot of backlash for a threat towards the LGBTQ+ community with his "kill/them" remark.

In the latest incident with Ivy, Redditors have identified parts of the livestream that correspond to some of these "rape jokes" that have caused so much backlash on social media. At around 1:29:00 of the stream that has been uploaded on YouTube, one of the participants named Chargeyy thought this was an appropriate thing to say to the woman:

"I don't like going out on a date. How about we just come back to my house and we can, I don't know, maybe I just destroy your pu**y and then we can have some Vietnamese."

At this point, Adin Ross tells chat that it sounded like a "good date" but Ivy clearly did not like it and answered in the negative. Instead of being gracious about the rejection, however, Chargeyy decided to make a highly problematic "joke" about Ivy having no choice in the matter:

"Guess what? You don't have a choice."

Timestamp 1:28:51

This, coupled with other incidents, was clearly too much for Ivy to take and she abruptly left the call about half an hour later. At around 2:11:22 of the livestream, as uploaded on YouTube, she can be heard saying she had a call that she needed to attend before leaving the dating show.

The action made a lot of the participants mad and they, along with the chat, started hurling profanities at her.

Reddit reactions to the clips

Here are several comments left by Redditors on r/LivestreamFail deriding Adin and the other participants for making Ivy feel uncomfortable by making overtly sexual jokes.

Reddit comments about the incident (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Many also brought up the inaction from Trainwreckstv, one of Kick's advisors who has publicly defended Adin Ross multiple times after his inflammatory comments.

Comments deriding Trainwreckstv (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

People familiar with Ross will also remember a similar incident to what happened to Ivy here. Back in 2021, IShowSpeed made a similar comment while attending one of Adin Ross' dating shows and that got him indefinitely banned from Twitch.

