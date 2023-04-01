"Welcome home, brothers": Kick streamer and Andrew Tate supporter Adin Ross reacts to Tate brothers' release from jail

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has publicly welcomed the release of Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, from jail. A Romanian court recently ruled that the siblings be let out of prison and subjected to house arrest.

Echoing the sentiments of many Tate supporters, Ross tweeted out a welcome post for Andrew and Tristan. He also pointed out that their release from jail coincided with the 24th anniversary of The Matrix, a movie that Andrew loves to refer to while expounding on his red-pill takes.

Ross wrote:

"Welcome home, brothers... It must be a coincidence you guys get out on the release date of The Matrix."

adin @adinross Welcome Home brothers. @Cobratate @TateTheTalisman it must be a coincidence you guys get out on the release date of the matrix 🤔 Welcome Home brothers. @Cobratate @TateTheTalisman it must be a coincidence you guys get out on the release date of the matrix 🤔 https://t.co/mSRgYJgyHM

The connection between The Matrix and Andrew Tate's release from Romanian jail

The Tate brothers have been in jail since December 2022 after Romanian authorities detained them on suspicion of human trafficking and other sex crimes. After having bail applications denied over the last few months, the siblings were released from jail on March 31, 2023, and will be subject to house arrest.

A staunch supporter of Andrew, Adin Ross celebrated the release of the Tate brothers. The streamer's recent anti-LGBTQ+ comments and controversies are also in line with the extremist red-pill ideology that Andrew adheres to.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. #DramaAlert 🚨BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. #DramaAlert https://t.co/1rTeXVtayI

This is a reference to a common red-pill talking point that has been repeated by Andrew and other influencers in the manosphere for a long time. It is essentially a conspiracy theory about how only people who have metaphorically taken the red pill are aware of how to beat the system, which is allegedly controlled by a select few uber-powerful people.

In the case of Andrew, this translates to the former kickboxer claiming to be Morpheus (a character from the movie) on multiple occasions while promoting his how-to-get-rich program - Hustlers University. He presented himself as a messianic figure who could teach men how to break the system to make money.

Social media reactions to Adin Ross' tweet about Andrew Tate's jail release

Here are some general reactions to Adin Ross' tweet about the Tate brothers' release from jail:

Rebase @REBASEgg @adinross @Cobratate



If I was a game developer, this is how I would’ve coded it @TateTheTalisman Almost like we are in some type of simulation?If I was a game developer, this is how I would’ve coded it @adinross @Cobratate @TateTheTalisman Almost like we are in some type of simulation? If I was a game developer, this is how I would’ve coded it 😎😂

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate friendship

Andrew Tate and his brother saw an enormous increase in their online following over 2022 as their highly controversial red-pill views on women gained traction on the internet. In fact, Adin Ross was the first major streamer to introduce the former kickboxer to Twitch by talking to him in front of a large audience.

Despite all the criticism against the Tate brothers, Ross continued to interact with Andrew over 2022 and ultimately ended up developing a close friendship with the siblings. His name was even on the jail visit list when Andrew and Tristan were arrested by Romanian police.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes