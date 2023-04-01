Andrew Tate and brother Tristan released from jail, will reportedly be under house arrest instead

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were recently released after spending months in a Bucharest jail after being detained in December 2022 by the authorities on suspicion of human trafficking and organized crime. The two will instead be subject to house arrest, as per local news agencies.

The court's decision to release them under house arrest comes days after the duo's bail plea was rejected by the authorities. Sources report that both the brothers had appealed the decision to be placed instead on house arrest, which the Court of Appeal in Bucharest finally allowed it on Friday.

Bucharest Court of Appeals releases Tristan and Andrew Tate from jail, orders house arrest

DramaAlert @DramaAlert BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. #DramaAlert 🚨BREAKING: Andrew Tate and his brother has been granted house arrest. #DramaAlert https://t.co/1rTeXVtayI

The two Anglo-American immigrants were promptly placed in police custody and further assets, including cars, were additionally seized. Andrew later also made headlines after posting on his Twitter handle about his supposed difficulties while in jail.

The Tate brothers were put in police custody in December 2022 after Romanian authorities raided their homes on suspicion of human trafficking and r*pe. Reportedly, DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) was responsible for detaining the two infamous personalities, citing potential organized criminal activity.

Tristan and Andrew Tate's lawyers have been trying to have both of them released from jail since their arrest four months ago. Over the last few months, the decision to uphold the duo's detention has been the norm every time a bail application has been filed, with prosecutors justifying the arrest by saying that the brothers might either hinder the investigation or try to flee to a country where they cannot be extradited.

Populism Updates @PopulismUpdates Dutch far-right politician celebrating Andrew Tate's release from prison: "The Tate's are free"



(Note: Andrew Tate is still under house arrest) Dutch far-right politician celebrating Andrew Tate's release from prison: "The Tate's are free"(Note: Andrew Tate is still under house arrest) https://t.co/BRegIk2o78

Their latest bail application was rejected by the court on Wednesday, March 29. Today, however, the Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Tate brothers as their appeal was accepted. According to reports, both Andrew and Tristan will have to remain at their residences with various restrictions on travel.

How did social media react to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's release from the jail?

The Tate brother's followers and fans welcomed the news of the duo's release from the Romanian jail. Check out some of these reactions below:

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING FOOTAGE: Andrew Tate and Tristan are freed from prison.



BREAKING FOOTAGE: Andrew Tate and Tristan are freed from prison. 🚨BREAKING FOOTAGE: Andrew Tate and Tristan are freed from prison. https://t.co/C4nPCiXqeZ

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist



They will NOT be serving another 30 days in prison and will be released on house arrest.



Spread the good news. The verdict as it concerns Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate is as follows…They will NOT be serving another 30 days in prison and will be released on house arrest.Spread the good news. The verdict as it concerns Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate is as follows…They will NOT be serving another 30 days in prison and will be released on house arrest.Spread the good news. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/63Ob449zhO

duck @ExtremeBlitz__ ANDREW TATE GOT RELEASED FROM PRISON ANDREW TATE GOT RELEASED FROM PRISON https://t.co/46I4oAGST7

ジョジョ @JoJoMoroboshi @DramaAlert Not the best outcome but at least they get to go home so it's a start! @DramaAlert Not the best outcome but at least they get to go home so it's a start!

While the brothers have not been charged with any crimes yet, the lawyers have revealed that the Romanian authorities have the right to detain them when suspected of organized criminal activity for up to six months from now while they build a case.

However, Andrew Tate's lawyer, Tina Glandian, has publicly discussed how the US Embassy in Bucharest was unhelpful towards her efforts to get the brothers released, causing quite some backlash.

Poll : 0 votes