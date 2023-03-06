Andrew Tate's American lawyer Tina Glandian recently gave her opinion on why the US Embassy did not intervene in the ongoing detention of the Tate brothers in Romania. The controversial figures have had jail time extended by another month as criminal investigations into their involvement with organized crime and human trafficking continue.

Glandian is no stranger to high-profile cases and has dealt with popular figures such as Kesha, Chris Brown, and Mike Tyson.

A couple of days ago, she went on the PBD Podcast and discussed various details about Andrew Tate's current state of life in a Romanian prison with host Patrick Bet-David. As per Tate's lawyer, his reputation as a controversial figure on the internet might have something to do with the US Embassy's reluctance to help in his legal battles.

"I would be guessing": What Andrew Tate's lawyer Tina Glandian had to say about the US Embassy's lukewarm response

For context on why the question of the US government's role in Andrew and Tristan Tate's arrest came up on the podcast, readers should know that host Patrick Bet-David has taken quite a pro-Andrew Tate stance on the matter. His line of questioning was geared towards asking Tina Glandian about how she and her team have been trying to get the Tate brothers out of jail.

As such, one of Patrick's questions styled Andrew and his associates as political prisoners. He stated that in the US, a Democrat or a Republican who is imprisoned can hope that some higher-up officials will intervene on their behalf. Comparing that to the situation of the Tate brothers, he asked Glandian whether something similar was possible in Romania:

"If you have a political figure, let's just say you have a political figure, and if they're a Democrat, the president's a Democrat. Well, you make the phone call, 'Hey listen this is...' And you know, if you have a Republican, you call Trump says, ' Hey, Roger Stone, hey you got this? What is going on, can you guys make the call...' Who can you call and say this is not a fair thing that they're doing?"

A.M.R @AntiMAD1 @SummerPakhtun Tina Glandian said that it is unusual for the US embassy to not assist a US citizen in receiving fair treatment, and she believes this is because Andrew Tate is a controversial figure. @SummerPakhtun Tina Glandian said that it is unusual for the US embassy to not assist a US citizen in receiving fair treatment, and she believes this is because Andrew Tate is a controversial figure.

By this point in the podcast, Tina had already discussed some of the problems of not being able to directly represent her clients because it is Romania and she is not licensed to practice law there. After Patrick's question about asking for help, she further explained that she had tried to contact the US Embassy in Romania, considering Andrew Tate is a US national by birth. However, they did not offer direct help:

"Who I did call when I was in Bucharest was the US emembassy to see if I could get assistance with this. But they pretty much just deferred me to my Romanian Council and said that I have to work with them and follow the procedure that they recommend. Ultimately, they weren't really much help in me trying to achieve that."

Dexerto @Dexerto Andrew Tate has lost another appeal against his latest 30-day custody extension Andrew Tate has lost another appeal against his latest 30-day custody extension https://t.co/0360F4WCrn

At this point, Patrick openly asked whether this reluctance to help was because of Andrew Tate's controversial reputation:

"How much of that, do you think, is because of him being a controversial figure?"

While not giving a direct answer, Tina Glandian did hint that Tate's past comments might have had something to do with the US government's inactive role in the case:

"You know, I would be guessing but I would certainly think that in a case that maybe didn't involve Andrew Tate, that the US embassy would have been more helpful when it involves a US citizen."

Andrew Tate's lawyer also addressed the Tweets supposedly made by him

Despite both the Tate brothers having been in Romanian detention for some time, tweets from Andrew's official @Cobratate account have continued to be posted, reiterating his innocence with grandiose language full of bravado.

Here's a very recent example:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Enemies of truth lied about me in an attempt to destroy my good name



But look,



I am more famous than ever before and absolutely nobody believes them



I have a greater influence that will allow me to lead men to power and faith



I suffer in jail



But I also prepare



God is Great Enemies of truth lied about me in an attempt to destroy my good nameBut look,I am more famous than ever before and absolutely nobody believes themI have a greater influence that will allow me to lead men to power and faithI suffer in jailBut I also prepareGod is Great https://t.co/Qfk9SMc0la

However, on the PBD podcast, Patrick Bet-David asked Andrew Tate's lawyer whether the tweets and emails being sent to his followers were, in fact, written by him, considering he is in jail with his brother:

"Do they have access to the internet? Are they tweeting or, all the tweets that are coming out and the messages and the emails that are coming out, it's somebody else emailing and tweeting on behalf of Tate."

Tina Glandian confirmed that none of the tweets in the last month since their detention have been from the Tate brothers:

"It's not, yes, they don't have access to Twitter or social media. So, they're in a jail cell with a very limited access to just phone calls that are all recorded. They don't have access uh to social media, so yes, they're not posting anything themselves."

Andrew Tate's ordeal started back in December 2022 when his luxury house near Bucharest was raided by Romanian authorities, and he and his brother were arrested on human trafficking charges. There was also a viral Twitter spat between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg that some thought was a catalyst in DIICOT taking action against the Tate brothers.

